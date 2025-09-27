Pentagon Plan Pits Marines Against Civilian Pilots And Off-Road Riders

The Johnson Valley OHV Area is one of California's many impressive off-road parks, and off-roaders in the Golden State are no strangers to battles with environmental groups over the use of public lands. But at the moment, there's a new struggle happening over land use, and the off-road community isn't battling with environmentalists, but with the United States Marine Corps, who operate the nearby Twentynine Palms Air Ground Combat Center.

This isn't the first time the off-road community has squared off with the USMC over the Johnson Valley OHV Area. A decade ago, a fight for the land resulted in half of the OHV area being transferred to the Marines, while the other half remained open for public use, with occasional closures during military exercises. But a new proposal from the Marines is hoping to establish a new, permanent Special Use Airspace over Johnson Valley, jeopardizing the future of the OHV Area and the annual King of the Hammers race that is held there.

Special Use Airspace (SUA) is a designated area that's off-limits to civilian aviation at designated altitudes. In the case of the Twentynine Palms region, the SUA would be used for military exercises with a variety of aircraft, both manned and unmanned. At the moment, there are three proposals up for consideration: one for a permanent, Marine-controlled restricted airspace, one for a modified version with possible allowances for limited civilian use, and a third, which would leave the airspace as it is now.