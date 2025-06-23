The Coolest Off-Road Park In California Is Worth It For The Views Alone
Off-roading enthusiasts are chasing thrills and stunning views — and some trails offer both. The Rubicon Trail located in Lake Tahoe, California is an iconic bucket list adventure for off-roaders due to its challenges and breathtaking beauty. In fact, the Jeep Rubicon is even named after the 22 mile trail, which spans from Georgetown to Lake Tahoe. Elevations can reach over 7,000 feet, bringing off-roaders through tough rock formations, forest trails, and sandstone.
The Rubicon Trail isn't easy — you'll need a capable vehicle, some modifications, and a bit of experience. However, off-roaders can't get enough due to the rewarding views after each challenge. Right from the start, drivers are confronted with the "Gatekeeper," a challenging obstacle featuring large boulders of varying sizes along a short but difficult path. Anyone who makes it through that initiation reaches "The Bowl," an open area of granite slab a half mile into the trail that gives a glorious view of the forest, lakes, and mountains all around you.
The best vehicles for tackling Rubicon Trail
According to El Dorado County's official website, the Rubicon Trail has primarily been the same since the 1860s. Over the decades, it has become one of the most respected off-roading destinations. At one point, it was rated a 10 out of 10 on a difficulty scale due to some of its more challenging terrains (including mud and sandstone), narrow paths, and rocky, uneven climbs. As you may have guessed, not just any old vehicle can survive.
Currently, it's recommended that drivers looking to take on the challenge use a four-wheel drive vehicle with a short wheelbase and skid plates. A stock Jeep Wrangler can get the job done, although the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon may be better equipped — SlashGear drove the Rubicon on some tough Utah trails and found it more than capable on the rocks and sand. Other popular choices for off-road adventures include the Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro thanks to its 17-inch wheels, skid plate, and upgraded suspension, or the rugged and speedy Ford Bronco Raptor.
Regardless of the off-roader you choose for the Rubicon Trail, it's recommended that you bring spare parts, a spare tire, a jack, hand tools, a roll cage, tow hooks, and extraction hardware. SlashGear previously asked an off-road expert for off-road essentials, which included things like a rooftop tent and traction boards for self-rescue situations.
The toughest spots in Rubicon Trail
Rubicon Trail is 22 miles long, meaning there's a vast amount of environmental changes as you make your way through. However, some areas are more difficult than others. Walker Hill is a notable spot that beginners may find rough — an uphill climb that includes plenty of rocks to drive over, sharp turns, steep inclines, and tricky terrain like the "sandstone section" made of decomposing rock.
This area leads to a spot called Little Sluice, which is often said to be the most difficult part of Rubicon Trail. It's just 100 feet long but it's filled with boulders. This part may test even seasoned drivers, but there's a relaxing area up ahead called Spider Lake. There are a lot of camping areas around Little Sluice as well, so you can relax and enjoy the view after your tricky drive. You'll eventually reach a granite shelf that's overlooking the Rubicon Valley and Buck Island Reservoir, giving you a lot to take in. You can also choose the Granite Slab route to avoid Little Sluice and opt for a more scenic alternative — but some may want the challenge. Either way, you'll make it to Big Sluice, a rough downhill section that's full of rocks to climb over.