The Coolest Off-Road Park In California Is Worth It For The Views Alone

According to El Dorado County's official website, the Rubicon Trail has primarily been the same since the 1860s. Over the decades, it has become one of the most respected off-roading destinations. At one point, it was rated a 10 out of 10 on a difficulty scale due to some of its more challenging terrains (including mud and sandstone), narrow paths, and rocky, uneven climbs. As you may have guessed, not just any old vehicle can survive.

Currently, it's recommended that drivers looking to take on the challenge use a four-wheel drive vehicle with a short wheelbase and skid plates. A stock Jeep Wrangler can get the job done, although the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon may be better equipped — SlashGear drove the Rubicon on some tough Utah trails and found it more than capable on the rocks and sand. Other popular choices for off-road adventures include the Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro thanks to its 17-inch wheels, skid plate, and upgraded suspension, or the rugged and speedy Ford Bronco Raptor.

Regardless of the off-roader you choose for the Rubicon Trail, it's recommended that you bring spare parts, a spare tire, a jack, hand tools, a roll cage, tow hooks, and extraction hardware. SlashGear previously asked an off-road expert for off-road essentials, which included things like a rooftop tent and traction boards for self-rescue situations.