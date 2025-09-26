Alleged Hacker Arrested In Cyberattack That Shut Down Airports - Here's What Happened

On Friday, September 19, multiple airports around the EU and United Kingdom experienced a string of flight delays and cancellations, all of which were attributed to a cyberattack that occurred that day. The disruption lasted through the subsequent weekend, and while the system was back online by Monday, airports in London, Brussels, Berlin, and Dublin were still experiencing periodic interruptions throughout the week.

On Wednesday, the United Kingdom's National Crime Agency announced that an individual has been arrested as part of its ongoing investigation into the cyberattack. The NCA has not publicly divulged any identifying information about the alleged culprit, only that he is a male in his 40s. The alleged culprit was arrested in West Sussex on Tuesday evening on suspicion of Computer Misuse Act offenses, though he has been released on a conditional bail.

The NCA's investigation into the alleged culprit's means and motives are ongoing, and it has secured cooperation from the companies affected by the hack while they attempt to piece things back together.