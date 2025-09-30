How Many CCs Does A Motorcycle Need To Go On The Highway?

There's a pretty broad range of available two-wheeled machines these days. Tiny electric-powered scooters like the Honda Motocompacto are good at navigating small city streets, much like their human-powered bicycle brethren. Minimum speed laws designed to maintain the flow of traffic often restrict smaller motorcycles and mopeds, and in many states sub-50 cc mopeds aren't allowed on highways at all. Slightly larger internal combustion-powered machines like the Kawasaki Z125 Pro will get you to the shops much quicker, and with a potential top speed in the high 60-mph range, you might even be tempted to take mini bikes like the Z125 on the highway.

But with just 125 cc of engine displacement and only 7.1 horsepower, the Z125 just can't keep up with fast-moving freeway traffic. Even with that increase in displacement over mopeds, it still might be illegal to ride something that small on the highway in your state. California, for example, classifies anything under 150cc as a motor-driven cycle and restricts use to city streets. That's true for the popular Honda Grom as well, one of the Z125's chief rivals. For a motorcycle to spend any time on the highway, it should be at least 250ccs. That's where most manufacturers start their small sportbike lineups, and it's where some license requirements start as well. Bikes above 250 cc also tend to have enough power to keep up with the flow of traffic.