This One Of A Kind Hennessy Hypercar Puts The Dodge Demon To Shame

It was much easier to shock and impress with horsepower figures a decade or two ago. Take, for example, the Bugatti Veyron. It debuted in 2005 as a show-stopping hypercar with 1,001 hp. Not only did it mark the return of one of the greatest automakers ever known, but it really stood out compared to other offerings at the time, with "Top Gear" presenters Jeremy Clarkson and James May calling it a real "Concorde moment."

In the modern day, though, 1,000-hp vehicles are no longer quite as rare. That's not to say we're all driving around in 1,000-hp cars, but the reality is that four-figure horsepower counts just don't excite like they used to 20 years ago. It takes something really special to garner the same amount of attention in 2025, like a car that has twice the power of a Veyron — and some.

Well, that's exactly what all-American hypercar manufacturer Hennessey Performance delivered with its one-of-one Venom F5 LF, which was one of the wildest cars revealed at this year's Monterey Car Week. We'll dive into the details below, but here are the headline facts and figures: 2,031 horsepower, a manual transmission, and pure internal combustion power — no electrical trickery going on here.

Before the Venom F5's arrival, cars like the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon would leave gearheads in shock and awe with the most powerful iteration — the Demon 170 — kicking out a still-awesome 1,025 hp. Now, though, that figure is old news, as the Venom F5 LF redefines what a powerful car looks like in 2025.