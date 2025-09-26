LA's Only Suspension Bridge Is Getting An Expensive (And Inconvenient) Facelift
It's no news that there's bad traffic in Los Angeles. Now, thanks to a new project from the California Department of Transportation, it could go from bad to worse. Beginning in 2026, the Vincent Thomas Bridge will close for a $706 million renovation. It's set to remain closed for over 16 months, but the closure might be extended for additional improvements.
This will divert traffic through more congested areas, including the LA freeways. Jason Roach, senior environmental planner for the project, told the Long Beach Post that around 53,000 drivers cross the bridge every day.
The Vincent Thomas Bridge may not be one of the 10 longest bridges ever built, but it is the city's only suspension bridge. It's essential because it connects San Pedro and Terminal Island in the LA harbor. This means that both everyday commuters and commercial traffic alike will be impacted. While the estimated cost of $706 million is already staggering, it could go as high as $1.5 billion if the bridge is raised during construction.
At least the renovations are actually necessary, as the Vincent Thomas Bridge desperately needs a new deck. Additional safety features will be addressed as well, including railings, fences, and the median barrier. Work is expected to begin in late 2025, despite protests from local communities. The entire bridge is set to be shut down by the beginning of 2026.
How the Vincent Thomas Bridge made history
Before the Vincent Thomas Bridge connected San Pedro to Terminal Island in Los Angeles, crossing the harbor meant taking a ferry. As far back as the 1870s, the ferry system consisted of rowboats that were later replaced with sturdier ships. A few decades later, plans were underway for a permanent solution, leading to a four-lane suspension bridge.
The Vincent Thomas Bridge was completed in 1963. It made history as the first welded suspension bridge in the U.S. and the only such bridge supported entirely on steel piles. The bridge was named for Vincent Thomas, a longtime California Assemblyman from San Pedro who championed the project for 20 years leading up to its completion.
While the bridge carried that history through the years, the addition of solar-powered blue LED lights in 2005 gave it a more modern appearance. It became an instantly recognizable landmark for both Angelenos and people around the world, also thanks to its many Hollywood movie appearances.
Those films include "Lethal Weapon 2," "Inception," and the Nicholas Cage hit "Gone in 60 Seconds," which featured an exciting jump scene that wrecked two expensive Mustangs. The bridge was also shown in the original "Mission: Impossible" TV series, as well as several video games, including "Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas" and "Need for Speed: Most Wanted."