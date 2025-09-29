How Much Fuel Does It Take For A Boeing 737 To Fly At Max Range?

It's no secret that the Boeing 737 is an incredibly popular variety of airliner. If you've flown anywhere in the world over the past few decades, you've likely sat in one. The line has been in production for almost 60 years, and it doesn't look like it's slowing down anytime soon. While the 737 might not have the range of much bigger jets like variants of the Airbus A350, it's no slouch when it comes to distance. All variations of the current 737 Max line have no issue going over hitting 3,100 nautical miles (3,567 miles).

The current long range king of the 737 line is the 737 Max 7 with a maximum range of 3,800 nautical miles (4,372 miles), meaning it can cross the continental United States without any issue, and still have some fuel left over. Speaking of fuel efficiency, it's worth asking how much fuel a passenger jet like the Max 7 burns during a long trip. At its maximum regular fuel capacity, the Max 7 can carry 6,820 gallons of gas; but that doesn't tell the full story of what the plane is capable of. Earlier 737s, however, can have a trick up their sleeve.