What Happened To The Chevrolet Cobalt SS Turbo?

Despite getting great gas mileage, the Chevrolet Cobalt received mixed reviews from many drivers during its years of production. Meant to replace the Chevy Cavalier, the Cobalt was a dependable, though somewhat boring, compact economy car. That said, the Chevrolet Cobalt SS Turbo was different.

Though it was discontinued with the rest of the Cobalt line in 2010, the Turbo more than lived up to the SS badge. It was quicker than similar models like the Honda Civic Si, going 0-60 in 5.5 seconds, and had a top speed of 160 miles per hour. It featured a 5-speed manual transmission, a 2.0-liter 4-cylinder engine, and a launch control system. The Cobalt had other upgrades as well, with a stronger chassis, bigger wheels, and better brakes. Though all of these features could've broke the bank, the Cobalt SS Turbo was actually affordable, costing less than $25,000. Lightweight, fast, and powerful, the SS Turbo was indeed a step above the original Cobalt.

But the Cobalt line lasted only five years before Chevrolet pulled the plug on manufacturing in the United States. Videos of a flashy new Chevrolet Cobalt surfaced on social media in 2025, leading many to believe the brand, possibly the SS Turbo itself, was making a comeback. But those videos were created by AI, and as of this writing, neither General Motors or Chevrolet have confirmed such a return.