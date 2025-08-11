Chevy SS: What Do The Letters Stand For & Which Cars Have The Badge?

When it comes to iconic automotive performance monograms, few have been around longer or have been placed on such a wide variety of vehicles as Chevrolet's "SS" badge. Standing for Super Sport, Chevy has used the SS name on everything from experimental race cars to legendary big block pony cars, pickup trucks, and turbocharged sport compacts. For a few years, there was even an entire model simply called the Chevy SS. Most recently, the SS branding is being used on high-horsepower, all-electric SUVs like the Chevy Blazer EV SS.

Though the SS designation hasn't always meant that there's fire-breathing performance under the hood, and some SS packages have had more performance hardware than others, these two letters have always demanded respect on the street and have been part of Chevrolet's performance history for nearly 70 years now.

Chevy now estimates that it has sold over 4 million SS-badged vehicles across its various model lines since 1961. Let's take a look back at how the legend of the SS was born and how the branding has evolved from the 1960s muscle car era into the '80s and '90s and now into today's era of electrification.