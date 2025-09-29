Carrying Supplies For ISS Astronauts, NASA's Cygnus XL Spacecraft Suffers Engine Malfunction

NASA's latest cargo mission to the International Space Station was delayed after the Cygnus XL spacecraft experienced engine trouble during its journey. The mishap temporarily delayed the delivery of more than 11,000 pounds of supplies to astronauts aboard the ISS. When the spacecraft's main engine shut down earlier than expected, it was left short of the trajectory needed to rendezvous with the ISS docking system.

The mission, formally designated Northrop Grumman Commercial Resupply Services 23 (CRS-23), was originally set to dock with ISS on Wednesday, September 17th, 2025. However, this date had to be thrown out to give flight controllers enough time to assess the situation and review alternate engine burn plans to make sure the resupply ship could safely reach its destination in the first place. In the end, it was only a day late — the Cygnus XL and its nearly five tons of supplies made it to ISS early the next morning.