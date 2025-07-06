When Was The B-2 Bomber Made? These Are The Years It Was Produced

Back in the late Cold War years, the U.S. was racing to stay ahead of the Soviet Union. This led them to develop a new kind of aircraft. This bomber, which was unlike anything the world had ever seen before, had unusual design features and would fly without a tail while barely showing up on radar. Plus, it had the payload capacity of 40,000 pounds — enough to alter the course of war. It was the B-2 Spirit Stealth Bomber, which is still considered a game-changer aircraft by the U.S. military.

But the B-2 Spirit wasn't just built overnight. Its roots stretch all the way back to the 1970s, when Cold War tensions were still high and the U.S. needed a plane that could sneak deep into Soviet airspace without being seen. As a result, the project kicked off under a classified program called the Advanced Technology Bomber, and the real magic began with a test aircraft called Tacit Blue, which first flew in 1982. It was proof that stealthy, radar-evading shapes were more than just theory.