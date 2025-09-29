This Atmospheric Phenomenon Is Drastically Changing Weather Around The World

High above our heads and unseen to the naked eye, rivers of water vapor flow through the atmosphere. These "atmospheric rivers" are crucial to the global water cycle. Astonishingly, they have the capacity to carry an amount of moisture that is equal to the water flowing from the mouth of the Amazon River. In the west of the U.S., these rivers are responsible for bringing snow to the Sierra Nevada and refilling California's reservoirs. Unfortunately, these rivers can also unleash destructive floods.

According to a 2024 study in the journal Science Advances, these highways of moisture have moved between 6 and 10 degrees closer to the Earth's poles over the past 40 years. That may not sound like much, but on the globe, it's roughly the distance between Los Angeles and central Oregon. This means that regions relying on a few of these storms each season for their annual water supply could suddenly face debilitating shortages, while regions in higher latitudes, which are unaccustomed to such intense rainfall, may be hit by storms they're not equipped to handle. These changes in Earth's weather patterns could impact agricultural yields, as well as increase the risk of disasters. Although interventions like cloud seeding can increase precipitation in areas prone to drought, techniques like this operate on a much smaller scale than the changes occurring with the atmospheric rivers.