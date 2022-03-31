What Makes The Temperatures In Antartica Right Now So Concerning

For decades, scientists have warned us about the globally rising temperatures with imagery of melting icebergs and calving glaciers in some of the world's coldest regions. Despite being the southernmost continent on Earth, Antarctica has always been the center of attention for studies related to global warming. But now, a series of extreme weather changes in Antarctica, including a heatwave followed by snowfall, is baffling researchers who are now trying to relate them to global warming. As Antarctica approached winter, the continent witnessed freakishly astonishing and unusually warm weather. On March 18, the Concordia weather station in eastern Antarctica recorded a temperature of only 10° Fahrenheit (-12.2° Celsius), whereas Russia's Vostok station recorded 0°F (-17.7°C). The temperature at Concordia station was 70°F (40°C) higher than the average in Antarctica, while the temperature at Vostok station was the highest ever observed.

These changes alarmed researchers, who were busy trying to understand the sudden heatwave around the North Pole, where temperatures soared more than 50°F (30°C) above the average. Meanwhile, the Terra Nova Base, close to the northeastern coast of Antarctica, experienced temperatures measuring 45°F (7°C), way above freezing.