What Is Cloud Seeding, And How Does It Work?

Cloud seeding may be a term you've recently just heard, but it has been around for decades. Cloud Seeding is the process of introducing substances into clouds to induce rainfall or snow. The first experiments with cloud seeding occurred shortly after World War II and have since been used in many dry areas worldwide. Cloud Seeding can be done via ground generators, cannons, rockets, or aircraft.

To explain how the process works, we must first review how clouds work. Clouds are made up of water droplets or ice crystals bound to particles known as condensation or ice nuclei in the atmosphere. Cloud seeding puts artificial nuclei into the air using silver iodide or carbon dioxide (dry ice), which enables the formation of precipitation particles within clouds. This can result in increased rain or snowfall in areas that need it the most.

Areas like Santa Barbara, California, use cloud seeding because it has an abundance of moisture but not enough condensation nuclei, which can prevent precipitation particles from forming in clouds. Despite many government-sponsored cloud seeding projects worldwide, the effectiveness of the process is still debated. This is because it can be difficult to measure how much cloud seeding ultimately impacts rainfall.

Daniel Swain, climate scientist at UCLA, previously told CNN that conducting a completely controlled experiment on the matter is almost impossible. Without a controlled experiment, it can be hard to tell how much rain a cloud-seeded cloud would have produced if it wasn't pumped with artificial nuclei.