How Much Is An AMC Javelin Worth Today & What Is Its Top Speed?

AMC (American Motors Corporation) was formed in 1954 by the merger of the Nash-Kelvinator Corporation and the Hudson Motor Car Company. It survived until being bought by Chrysler in 1987, mostly for its Jeep brand. AMC also produced some underrated muscle cars in its heyday, as well as joining the pony car craze with the Javelin in 1968. A total of 227,610 AMC Javelins were made during model years of 1968-1974. A generational update came in 1971, and new emissions and fuel economy standards brought the end of the line for the Javelin and its big V8 engines.

Like any classic car, the value of an AMC Javelin varies wildly according to condition, mileage, and any features or upgrades. Many Javelins were modified for racing, making these beasts especially valuable. Hagerty values a 1969 Javelin with a 343 cubic inch V8 in good condition at $15,500 and a 1973 fastback coupe with AMC's 360-inch V8 at $14,200. Real-world transactions tend to happen at higher prices, though. According to Classic.com, the 16 Javelins sold in the last year went for an average of $32,472 and ranged from $8,800 to $77,000. Javelin race cars are more capable, much rarer, and have their own category on Classic.com. The site shows three sales of Javelin race cars since February 2020 at $38,000, $68,00 and $80,000. Hemmings currently has a 1971 Javelin AMX Trans Am series replica race car listed at $95,000, but it never saw competition and isn't street legal. The top speed of an AMC Javelin can be difficult to pin down since it came with a variety of engines and rear axle configurations, and manufacturers and owners of that era were more concerned with 0-60 mph sprints and quarter-mile times.