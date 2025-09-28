This New V6 Engine Can Breathe New Life Into Your Old Toyota Pickup Truck

If there's one area where American automakers are indisputably ahead of the import brands, it's in the availability of factory crate engines and long blocks for enthusiasts, restomodders, and restorers. Whether it's Chevrolet, Ford, or Mopar, each of America's major automakers offers an extensive line of engine options, including complete turn-key crate engine packages, that, for a cost, take lots of the guesswork out of doing an engine swap on your project vehicle.

Unfortunately for owners and fans of older Japanese vehicles, true factory-backed engine upgrade options are few and far between. Toyota, despite having a significant number of old models on the road and legions of longtime enthusiasts, has never really offered a crate engine program aimed at owners who want to upgrade or customize their vintage Toyota cars or trucks.

However, if you own, or dream of owning, an old Toyota pickup or SUV and want a factory-fresh engine setup, an American company called LC Engineering is now offering a complete, improved version of Toyota's beloved 5VZ V6 engine.