Walmart's Bestselling Roku TV Costs $74 - Here's Which Features You Get For That Price
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Housewares, clothing, and groceries are big sellers in Walmart stores across the globe, but electronics continue to rank among the most sought after items for shoppers both online and in the company's brick-and-mortar stores. And among the chain's electronics offerings, televisions are a primary point of interest for many. That is in no small part due to the fact that televisions are remarkably cheap these days, with even some smart models selling for less than the price of a computer screen. And for the past several years, Roku TVs have become exceedingly prominent among Walmart's smart TV offerings.
Walmart is, of course, not the only big box retail chain that sells TVs with Roku packages already built in. But when it comes to pricing, Walmart is generally competitive with other chains in the Roku game. On some occasions, however, the retail giant dramatically undercuts the competition.
In terms of smart TV bargains, Walmart might break a few brains with the current sticker price on one of its Roku TV offerings. The outlet is selling a 24-inch onn Roku TV for just $74 through its website, and is even offering free shipping on the device. As you'd expect with smart TVs bearing the Roku name, the 24-inch onn model comes equipped with all manner of extras, including on-board access to streaming services and live TV channels. The budget-friendly device also boasts a few other features you might find interesting. Here's a look at what else is included.
What's included with the budget friendly Roku TV
We could hardly blame you for having questions about the quality of the $74 onn Roku TV. After all, sometimes a budget-friendly TV is just a cheap TV, right? To that end, we will note that the 24-inch onn smart TV is hardly a top of the line sort of device. It is still relatively well rated by consumers, and currently owns a 4.4-stars out of five rating on its Walmart product page, with more than 16,400 users offering their opinion of the device. And yes, many of the positive reviews praise the device for the range of features you get, particularly at the price.
Many of those reviews are also based on the onn TV's normal retail price of $138, by the way, with the current $74 sale price serving as a 46% reduction in cost. Of course, slashing the price has no bearing on the television's features, with the 24-inch device delivering 720p picture resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate with dynamic movement. The television is also equipped with cinematic sound features to bolster your home movie experience.
The television can be wall-mounted or used with an included stand, and includes a multi-function remote control, though you can also navigate certain features with your mobile device via Roku's free downloadable app. Moreover, this is a smart home compatible device designed to work with Apple Home, Google Home, and Amazon Alexa. Apart from that, the Roku TV is also backed by a two-year limited warranty when you register it through onn — not bad for a $74 television.