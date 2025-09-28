Walmart's Bestselling Roku TV Costs $74 - Here's Which Features You Get For That Price

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Housewares, clothing, and groceries are big sellers in Walmart stores across the globe, but electronics continue to rank among the most sought after items for shoppers both online and in the company's brick-and-mortar stores. And among the chain's electronics offerings, televisions are a primary point of interest for many. That is in no small part due to the fact that televisions are remarkably cheap these days, with even some smart models selling for less than the price of a computer screen. And for the past several years, Roku TVs have become exceedingly prominent among Walmart's smart TV offerings.

Walmart is, of course, not the only big box retail chain that sells TVs with Roku packages already built in. But when it comes to pricing, Walmart is generally competitive with other chains in the Roku game. On some occasions, however, the retail giant dramatically undercuts the competition.

In terms of smart TV bargains, Walmart might break a few brains with the current sticker price on one of its Roku TV offerings. The outlet is selling a 24-inch onn Roku TV for just $74 through its website, and is even offering free shipping on the device. As you'd expect with smart TVs bearing the Roku name, the 24-inch onn model comes equipped with all manner of extras, including on-board access to streaming services and live TV channels. The budget-friendly device also boasts a few other features you might find interesting. Here's a look at what else is included.