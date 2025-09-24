Kawasaki's 2026 Lineup Is Stacked With Sub-$10K Ninjas

Kawasaki has a sterling reputation for blending performance, reliability, and value, and has traditionally offered some of the more affordable sport bikes on the market, making Kawasaki a popular choice for new riders. Most years, the company sells a handful of lower-end bikes for riders to choose from that offer street-worthy performance without breaking the bank, and it seems that the company is continuing that tradition in the coming year.

Recently, Kawasaki announced several of the bikes that will be featured in its 2026 lineup, and no less than seven designations across three models will be available for under $10,000. These bikes include the Ninja 500, the Ninja 650, and the Ninja ZX-4R supersport.

More bikes may be added in the future, but this is already a pretty wide selection of sub-$10K sport bikes compared to the selection offered by similar brands, such as Yamaha and Suzuki. Nothing in Kawasaki's early press releases has indicated that we will be seeing a return of any of the manufacturer's smaller street bikes, though rumors have been circulating for some time that we will eventually see the return of the Ninja 300. But those who are interested in procuring one of the more affordable bikes that have already been announced might be interested in hearing a bit more about what's to come.