How Fast Is The Kawasaki ZX-4R? A Look At Its Top Speed And Acceleration Times

The 2025 Kawasaki ZX-4R ABS carries an MSRP of $8,999 plus a destination charge of $600. While the upgraded Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR is suitable for track rats and sport bike newbies alike, the price increases to $9,699 (plus $600 destination) whether opting for the standard or KRT (Kawasaki Racing Team) Edition version.

The ZX-4R and -4RR all come with the same 399cc inline 4-cylinder four-stroke engine. The liquid-cooled DOHC powerplant features four valves per cylinder and a bore and stroke measuring 57.0 mm by 39.1 mm. With a 12.3:1 compression ratio, digital fuel injection, and TCBI (Transistor Controlled Breakerless Ignition system) electronic ignition, the little ZX-4Rs produce 56 horsepower at 11,500 rpm and 26.5 pound-feet of torque at 11,000 rpm. A six-speed gearbox and chain final drive round out the drivetrain.

While Kawasaki doesn't publish top speed or acceleration data for its motorcycles, video evidence shows a ZX-4R reaching 222 kilometers per hour (138 mph) on a public highway. Another YouTube video records a ZX-4RR accelerating from zero to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.9 seconds, zero to 150 km/h (93 mph) in 7.8 seconds, and zero to 200 km/h (124 mph) in 16.9 seconds.