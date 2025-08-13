How Fast Is The Kawasaki ZX-4R? A Look At Its Top Speed And Acceleration Times
The 2025 Kawasaki ZX-4R ABS carries an MSRP of $8,999 plus a destination charge of $600. While the upgraded Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR is suitable for track rats and sport bike newbies alike, the price increases to $9,699 (plus $600 destination) whether opting for the standard or KRT (Kawasaki Racing Team) Edition version.
The ZX-4R and -4RR all come with the same 399cc inline 4-cylinder four-stroke engine. The liquid-cooled DOHC powerplant features four valves per cylinder and a bore and stroke measuring 57.0 mm by 39.1 mm. With a 12.3:1 compression ratio, digital fuel injection, and TCBI (Transistor Controlled Breakerless Ignition system) electronic ignition, the little ZX-4Rs produce 56 horsepower at 11,500 rpm and 26.5 pound-feet of torque at 11,000 rpm. A six-speed gearbox and chain final drive round out the drivetrain.
While Kawasaki doesn't publish top speed or acceleration data for its motorcycles, video evidence shows a ZX-4R reaching 222 kilometers per hour (138 mph) on a public highway. Another YouTube video records a ZX-4RR accelerating from zero to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.9 seconds, zero to 150 km/h (93 mph) in 7.8 seconds, and zero to 200 km/h (124 mph) in 16.9 seconds.
What advantages do the ZX-4RR models have over the standard ZX-4R?
The standard 2025 Kawasaki ZX-4R is loaded with the kind of technology you'd expect from a modern motorcycle. Features like the Assist & Slipper Clutch, anti-lock braking (ABS), an economical riding indicator, Kawasaki Traction Control (KTRC), and multiple power modes make the ZX-4R and RR models among the most beginner-friendly Supersport bikes.
The first difference appears in the technology section of the specifications. While the Kawasaki ZX-4RR has the Kawasaki Quick Shifter, or KQS, the ZX-4R does not. The advantage of KQS is that the ECU cuts the engine's ignition when the shift lever is actuated to allow shifting without using the clutch lever.
There are also some differences in the suspension of the two models. While both use a horizontal back-link rear suspension system and 37mm inverted Showa forks with SFF-BP internals and 4.7-inch travel, the RR adds adjustable spring preload to the front forks.
The ZX-4RR also upgrades the standard model's adjustable spring preload Showa rear shock, replacing it with a Showa BFRC lite gas-charged shock. The upgraded rear shock features a piggyback reservoir, adjustable compression, rebound, and preload with 4.9 inches of travel. For comparison, the standard unit has 4.4 inches of travel.
Each model has a specific color scheme. The ZX-4R only comes in Metallic Spark Black. The ZX-4RR features a Metallic Matte Whitish Silver and Metallic Flat Spark Black two-tone combination. Finally, the ZX-4 RR KRT Edition comes in a Kawasaki Racing-inspired tri-colored livery of Lime Green, Ebony, and Pearl Blizzard White.