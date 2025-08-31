Is The 2026 Kawasaki Ninja 300 Real? Here's What We Know

There are all sorts of different sizes and shapes available in the Kawasaki lineup. The company has big cruisers, off-roaders, naked street bikes, retro-styled cafe bikes, and a range of Ninja-branded sport bikes. But what Kawasaki doesn't have, at least right now, is a sport bike that's small enough to compete with the likes of the Yamaha R3 or the Suzuki GSX250R. That's where a revived Kawasaki Ninja 300 would fit right in.

The Ninja 300 was small, but it was one of the coolest-looking 300cc bikes ever. It was last made in 2017, with the Ninja 400 replacing it in 2018. However, according to a report by Motorcycle.com, Kawasaki might have a new Ninja 300 on the way soon. The report claims that Kawasaki will bring the Ninja 300 back as a 2026 model, with Motorcycle.com basing the claim on California Air Resources Board data that references a Kawasaki with a model code of EX300GT.

The report breaks down those letters and numbers, concluding that the Ninja 300 is on its way back for 2026 and will likely be announced this fall. We reached out to Kawasaki to ask about a possible Ninja 300, but the company naturally declined to comment on unannounced future products. So, that leaves us with the fun of speculation.