Daytona's 3-Ton Floor Jack Is $80 Off At Harbor Freight Right Now - But There's A Catch
Despite boasting notably humble West Coast origins, Harbor Freight Tools has transformed itself into one of the go-to retail outlets for budget-minded consumers in need of home improvement gear. You may not realize it, but these days, Harbor Freight Tools even owns several of the notable home improvement and automotive brands it sells.
Among the latter category, one of the bigger brands you'll see is that of Daytona, which makes many of the car jacks and hydraulic repair equipment you'll find for sale in Harbor Freight's online and brick-and-mortar outlets. If you're familiar with the Daytona brand, you likely know that it is well-known for its line of heavy-duty floor jacks, which vary in price, function and load capacity, and are generally well-reviewed by real-world consumers. If you're in the market for a new floor jack, you might be interested to know that Harbor Freight currently has a major sale going on for Daytona's 4.9-star-rated 3-ton Floor Jack, which can currently be purchased for $189.
For point of reference, that number is a whopping $80 off its normal retail price of $269.99. However, if you think that sticker price is enticing, you should know that there are a couple of catches with this Harbor Freight sale, in that it is only on for a brief period of time, and is not open to the general public.
The sale price is only available to Harbor Freight club members
According to the jack's product page, the sale is slated to end on October 2, 2025. As noted, the ticking of the clock should not send you running off to buy one online or in store, as there's one more catch to consider: the sale is open only to members of Harbor Freight's Inside Track Club.
If you are unfamiliar with the Inside Track Club, Harbor Freight has had the rewards program up and running for several years now. Primarily, the program is intended to provide members with early access to exclusive deals and sales prices offered by Harbor Freight, both online and in-store. Yes, many major retail factions boast programs that offer similar rewards to members. However, many of those programs are also free to sign up for. That is not the case with Harbor Freight's Inside Track Club, which will cost you $29.99 to sign up for.
If you're not already a member of the Inside Track Club but are still looking to take advantage of the sale, you'll want to go ahead and add that cost to the price of the Daytona 3-Ton Floor Jack. The good news is that the $29.99 fee gives you a full year of Inside Track Club coverage. So, if you're a regular Harbor Freight shopper, the sign-up fee may eventually pay for itself in overall savings.