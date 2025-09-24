Daytona's 3-Ton Floor Jack Is $80 Off At Harbor Freight Right Now - But There's A Catch

Despite boasting notably humble West Coast origins, Harbor Freight Tools has transformed itself into one of the go-to retail outlets for budget-minded consumers in need of home improvement gear. You may not realize it, but these days, Harbor Freight Tools even owns several of the notable home improvement and automotive brands it sells.

Among the latter category, one of the bigger brands you'll see is that of Daytona, which makes many of the car jacks and hydraulic repair equipment you'll find for sale in Harbor Freight's online and brick-and-mortar outlets. If you're familiar with the Daytona brand, you likely know that it is well-known for its line of heavy-duty floor jacks, which vary in price, function and load capacity, and are generally well-reviewed by real-world consumers. If you're in the market for a new floor jack, you might be interested to know that Harbor Freight currently has a major sale going on for Daytona's 4.9-star-rated 3-ton Floor Jack, which can currently be purchased for $189.

For point of reference, that number is a whopping $80 off its normal retail price of $269.99. However, if you think that sticker price is enticing, you should know that there are a couple of catches with this Harbor Freight sale, in that it is only on for a brief period of time, and is not open to the general public.