What Is The Highest Horsepower Engine Ever Put In A Ford Mustang From The Factory?

The Ford Mustang has been doing the rounds for over 60 years. It first launched back in the mid 1960s, and base models kicked out a measly 120 horsepower from a 200ci (3.2-liter) inline six, whereas the 289ci (4.7-liter) HI-PO V8-equipped examples made do with a much more meaningful 271 horses. Fast forward to the modern day, and even the base model inline-four EcoBoost Mustang blows the top-dog 289 out the water, with 315 horses on offer.

In between the arrival of those very first Mustangs, and the immensely competent models we see on sale today, an almost infinite number of engine, transmission, and body configurations have been offered within the Mustang model range. Some, like the Pinto-powered Mustang II's of the '70s, are best left in the history books, whereas some still hold up to this day, like the legendary SVT Cobra R, which produced 385 horsepower, and the much more recent, 500 hp Dark Horse.

However, if it's performance you're after, one Ford Mustang stands head and shoulders above the rest — the GTD. No, not the diesel Golf, rather a track-tuned, $300,000+, 815-horsepower monster which Ford released earlier in 2025. This is the most powerful Ford Mustang ever released by the Blue Oval, by quite some margin.