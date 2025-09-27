How Long Do Electric Vehicle Batteries Last Vs. Gas Cars?

As electric vehicles become more prevalent on the road today, EV owners and industry experts alike have wondered exactly how long EV batteries will last under normal driving conditions, and whether or not EVs can outlast internal combustion engine vehicles. There have been a number of recent studies that have looked at the lifespan of both EVs and ICE vehicles, and the results are definitely interesting

One of the studies by Nature Energy is titled "The closing longevity gap between battery electric vehicles and internal combustion vehicles in Great Britain." The study looked at over 29 million vehicles over a period of 17 years, from 2005 to 2022, though only 41,600 of them were battery electric vehicles. To determine how long the vehicles were on the road, the study looked at the data collected during Great Britain's compulsory roadworthiness test.

According to the study team, current EV manufacturers lean more on the optimistic side when it comes to how long their batteries last. Tesla batteries can last 10 to 20 years, and Nissan has stated that nearly every battery it has produced is still in use. With all current automakers offering an eight-year or 100,000-mile warranty at minimum, it's safe to say that EV batteries are supposed to last a minimum of 100,000 miles.