Craftsman Has A New 4V Screwdriver With A Charging USB Dock - But There's A Catch

Craftsman is one of the many power tool brands on the market that has won customers over with its quality and variety. The brand has just about every tool one could need, and many are made even more capable with user-recommended third-party Craftsman tool accessories. Among its many larger tools like drills, saws, and the like, Craftsman also offers some smaller electric tools. Recently, the Craftsman 4V precision screwdriver set joined the lineup, with a fair amount to offer at a price point of around $40.

For one, it comes with a bevy of interchangeable bits — 21, to be exact — to insert and remove screws of all kinds. On top of this, those bits can be stored in the base, which also includes a screw tray and doubles as a means of storage and charging. Additionally, the screwdriver can function with USB-C cables, though, inconveniently, these are not included in this kit. The real catch to this new product, however, is that availability appears to be limited.