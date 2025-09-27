Craftsman Has A New 4V Screwdriver With A Charging USB Dock - But There's A Catch
Craftsman is one of the many power tool brands on the market that has won customers over with its quality and variety. The brand has just about every tool one could need, and many are made even more capable with user-recommended third-party Craftsman tool accessories. Among its many larger tools like drills, saws, and the like, Craftsman also offers some smaller electric tools. Recently, the Craftsman 4V precision screwdriver set joined the lineup, with a fair amount to offer at a price point of around $40.
For one, it comes with a bevy of interchangeable bits — 21, to be exact — to insert and remove screws of all kinds. On top of this, those bits can be stored in the base, which also includes a screw tray and doubles as a means of storage and charging. Additionally, the screwdriver can function with USB-C cables, though, inconveniently, these are not included in this kit. The real catch to this new product, however, is that availability appears to be limited.
Good luck getting ahold of this screwdriver kit
While it may be a small tool, Craftsman's new 4V electric screwdriver packs a punch. In fact, it has even been honored for its performance, winning the Best Drills/Drivers Screwdriver category of the 2025 Pro Tool Innovation Awards. With that in mind, one would think that Craftsman would advertise this tool as one of its most prominent items. However, that's not really the case for the 4V screwdriver kit with the USB charging dock.
There are several great places to buy Craftsman tools online, and the brand partners with major retailers like Lowe's and Ace Hardware frequently to sell its products (though you won't find Craftsman tools at Home Depot). That being said, the Craftsman product page didn't list any online retailers selling it at the time of this writing. Looking around online, it is up on the Acme Tools website, though this is currently the only major retailer that has the product available. Given the far reach of the Craftsman brand, one has to imagine that at some point this screwdriver will be sold by more retailers. For now, though, it's a hard piece to get.