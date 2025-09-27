What Is Harley-Davidson's Biggest Motorcycle And How Much Does It Weigh?

If you've ever owned a motorcycle, you'll know just how important it is to consider its weight. You quickly learn just how heavy two wheels can be when a bike tips over, and you have to pull it back up. While many brands invest in lightweight motorcycles, Harley-Davidson has never backed down from the bulk, having built its reputation on big, imposing machines. Many of its touring bikes already surpass the mighty 800-pound mark, but there's one model that puts all the others to shame when it comes to size.

That bike, or rather, trike, is the Harley-Davidson Tri Glide Ultra. This three-wheeler holds the title as the heaviest Harley-Davidson motorcycle in production, weighing a colossal 1,237 pounds in running order. For comparison, Harley's next heaviest motorcycle is over 300 pounds lighter than the Tri Glide. That's almost a whole sport bike extra in weight.

Besides the obvious extra wheel, the Tri Glide Ultra is no ordinary motorcycle. It wasn't made for people who want to zip through corners or weave through city traffic. Instead, it's a grand-touring machine that eats up miles for fun and is safe for those long trips where you're carrying a little extra weight.