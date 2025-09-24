Lowe's Is Giving Away Free DeWalt 5.0 Ah Batteries - But There's A Catch

Collecting power tools can be expensive, and the batteries that provide them with said power can be a major component in that cost–especially when it comes to batteries that are made by some of the more premium major power tool brands, including DeWalt. One thing that has always united casual DIYers and seasoned contractors alike is the hunt for bargains on power tools and batteries. Now, it seems that Lowe's is offering a brand new deal that allows its patrons to get a free, high-capacity DeWalt battery — with a catch.

Lowe's is easily one of the largest hardware chains in the U.S., and it often hosts a wide range of sales that you can't get anywhere else. These can be enticing for those seeking a way to save a bit of money on their power tools, but you'll want to be sure to read the fine print, as these deals often come with caveats that are easy to miss.

In this instance, you can only get the "free" DeWalt 20V Max 5.0 Ah battery or 12V Max 5.0 Ah battery if you also purchase a DeWalt tool from a specific list of eligible items. Those who are still interested in this promotion might want to learn a bit more about the terms of the sale, the value of the battery itself, and which tools Lowe's is selling that will qualify for the deal.