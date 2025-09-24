Lowe's Is Giving Away Free DeWalt 5.0 Ah Batteries - But There's A Catch
Collecting power tools can be expensive, and the batteries that provide them with said power can be a major component in that cost–especially when it comes to batteries that are made by some of the more premium major power tool brands, including DeWalt. One thing that has always united casual DIYers and seasoned contractors alike is the hunt for bargains on power tools and batteries. Now, it seems that Lowe's is offering a brand new deal that allows its patrons to get a free, high-capacity DeWalt battery — with a catch.
Lowe's is easily one of the largest hardware chains in the U.S., and it often hosts a wide range of sales that you can't get anywhere else. These can be enticing for those seeking a way to save a bit of money on their power tools, but you'll want to be sure to read the fine print, as these deals often come with caveats that are easy to miss.
In this instance, you can only get the "free" DeWalt 20V Max 5.0 Ah battery or 12V Max 5.0 Ah battery if you also purchase a DeWalt tool from a specific list of eligible items. Those who are still interested in this promotion might want to learn a bit more about the terms of the sale, the value of the battery itself, and which tools Lowe's is selling that will qualify for the deal.
Terms of the sale
Many of DeWalt's starter kits only include smaller capacity batteries, such as the popular drill and impact driver combo that comes with two 1.5 Ah batteries. These are good enough to get collectors started, but more power-hungry tools will drain them quickly. The 5.0 Ah has more than triple that capacity, giving it a solid balance of performance and weight. The 20V version usually costs $169.00 at Lowe's, while the 12V version usually runs $119.00, so getting one for free with the purchase of a power tool represents a pretty significant savings — especially if you're already looking to add a few new DeWalt Tools to your kit.
Those who want to get this battery as part of the deal that Lowe's is offering will be able to access it both in-store and online. To order it online, you simply need to look up Lowe's list of approved DeWalt tools that are tagged with the "Buy 1 And Get 1" label. This will include a description of the offer under the tool's title and pricing information, stating that you will get the DeWalt 5.0 Ah 20V Max battery for free with your purchase. This offer only lasts until October 15, 2025, however, so you might want to move quickly.
Which DeWalt tools qualify you for the deal?
There are a couple of sets as well as several individual tools that qualify for this deal that range in price from $159.00-$369.00, meaning that some of them are actually among the cheapest DeWalt power tools you can currently buy. You also don't get to pick which battery you get, though. The 20V batteries are included with the purchase of 20V tools, and the 12V batteries are included with the purchase of 12V models. For the 20V Max tools, Lowe's has included:
- XR 12-inch Variable Speed Brushless Cordless Hammer Drill
- XR Brushless Reciprocating Saw
- 6 ½-inch Cordless Circular Saw
- 7 ¼-inch Brushless Cordless Circular Saw
- Variable Speed Brushless ⅜-inch/½-inch Drive Cordless Ratchet Wrench
- Paddle Switch Brushless Cordless Angle Grinder
- Cutting Cordless Rotary Tool
- 7 ¼-inch Single Bevel Sliding Compound Cordless Miter Saw
- ½-inch Drive Cordless Impact Wrench
- XR Brushless Screw Gun
- ¼-inch Variable Speed Brushless Fixed Cordless Router
- Water Resistant Cordless Bluetooth Jobsite Radio.
The 12V selection is significantly more limited. The only two that appear on DeWalt's store page when you search the deal are the Xtreme 12V Max ⅜-inch Keyless Brushless Cordless Drill Kit and the Xtreme 2-Tool Max XR Brushless Drill/Impact Driver Kit (both of which already include two 1.5 Ah 12V batteries, a charger, and a work bag).