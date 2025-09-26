Why There's A No-Fly Zone Over Disneyland In California
If you have frequented Disneyland in Anaheim, California, you may have noticed that the skies are always clear — we don't just mean nice weather, we mean not even a single drone. That's because Disneyland is currently a no-fly zone, like Disney World in Orlando, Florida, that prevents flights within a specific area above the park. Contrary to popular belief, this isn't because of the nightly fireworks or even to protect Mickey from paparazzi.
According to the Orange County Register, Disneyland was given flight-restriction status in 2003 after the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001. This law prevents anything from flying below 3,000 feet and within three miles of Disneyland, unless you are law enforcement, medical, or military.
Even then, you'd need to get approval from the Federal Aviation Administration and the Transportation Security Administration. While not a federal law, it's an FAA rule that's pretty strict — the same security restrictions that prevent flights over the White House and the Super Bowl. The Bermuda Triangle is still okay to fly over, in case you're curious.
At one point, the House wanted to remove Disneyland's no-fly zones
Not everyone has agreed with Disneyland's no-fly zones. In 2022, according to an LA Times report, a new House Bill attempted to revoke Disney World and Disneyland's no-fly zones, claiming that Disneyland was getting special treatment from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi just because the company didn't want banner ads and disruptive aircraft over the parks.
Texas Representative Troy Nehls claimed it was a "restriction of freedom" to not be able to fly over Disneyland since the no-fly zone was allegedly not for national security purposes. As of now, the House Bill hasn't passed, as it appeared to be politically charged, rather than a meaningful concern with Disney being included in the FAA's no-fly zone list.
"It may not be the only reason, but I think certainly it is the main reason that this Republican congressman from Texas is bringing it up now," political science professor Aubrey Jewett told the LA Times in 2022. "It's not like something has changed dramatically in terms of security, other than Disney has spoken out against a conservative bill here in Florida." For now, don't try bringing a personal drone to Disneyland — you'll need a selfie stick to capture your foodie adventures at the so-called Happiest Place on Earth.