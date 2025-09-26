Why There's A No-Fly Zone Over Disneyland In California

If you have frequented Disneyland in Anaheim, California, you may have noticed that the skies are always clear — we don't just mean nice weather, we mean not even a single drone. That's because Disneyland is currently a no-fly zone, like Disney World in Orlando, Florida, that prevents flights within a specific area above the park. Contrary to popular belief, this isn't because of the nightly fireworks or even to protect Mickey from paparazzi.

According to the Orange County Register, Disneyland was given flight-restriction status in 2003 after the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001. This law prevents anything from flying below 3,000 feet and within three miles of Disneyland, unless you are law enforcement, medical, or military.

Even then, you'd need to get approval from the Federal Aviation Administration and the Transportation Security Administration. While not a federal law, it's an FAA rule that's pretty strict — the same security restrictions that prevent flights over the White House and the Super Bowl. The Bermuda Triangle is still okay to fly over, in case you're curious.