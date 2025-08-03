No, Planes Don't Avoid The Bermuda Triangle: Separating Fact From Fiction

Connect the dots between Miami, Bermuda, and Puerto Rico, and you get the so-called Bermuda Triangle: that mysterious, much-feared area of the North Atlantic Ocean that has been the subject of countless books, documentaries, and conspiracy theories. For decades now, reports of ships and aircraft mysteriously disappearing in this region have led many to think that it's a dangerous, supernatural place no plane would dare enter.

But, truth be told, the idea that pilots avoid flying over the Bermuda Triangle is simply not true. Despite all the rumors and urban legends, the reality is that aircraft pass through this region all day, every day, without issue. Cargo ships cross the Atlantic just as frequently, and with just as few problems. Basically, captains and pilots across air and sea do not treat it any differently than any other part of the world's oceans.

As a matter of fact, the Bermuda Triangle is a very busy corridor for both commercial flights and shipping vessels. Flights from major airports like Miami International and San Juan International regularly pass through it. Airlines such as American, Delta, and British Airways all have routes that cross through this region, too. So where did the idea come from that the Bermuda Triangle is a no-fly zone or too dangerous to traverse?