Harbor Freight Sells 2 Welding Tables - How Do They Stack Up?

In terms of raw size, the Titanium table has the edge over the Chicago Electric table. The Titanium table measures in at 36 by 24 inches, while the Chicago Electric table is a more compact 30 by 19.875 inches. The Titanium table is constructed from 4 mm steel, with a flat surface covered in CNC-machined slots. These slots are meant to house all of your assorted blocks and clamps so you can keep your projects safely held in place. If you already have a flat benchtop to work on, the Titanium table can be converted into a standalone work surface by removing its legs. It also comes with a Welding Fit-Up Kit, which includes an assortment of blocks, stops, and clamps.

The Chicago Electric table is also constructed from steel, though this surface is zinc-plated to help it resist rust. This table is designed with a slightly greater degree of modularity; its angle can be adjusted to one of five positive stops, and it's equipped with retractable edge guides that can be used as a safety fence or for clamping. The table has four dedicated table slots for directly connecting a welding clamp out of the way of hazardous slag. While this table is smaller than the Titanium model, it is designed to be joined with other Chicago Electric tables to increase its work area.

Both of these tables are available for purchase at Harbor Freight. The Titanium table will run you $189.99, while the Chicago Electric table comes in a fair bit lower at $89.99.