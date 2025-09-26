Harbor Freight Sells 2 Welding Tables - How Do They Stack Up?
If you're looking to get into welding, either professionally or just as a crafting hobby, it's vital that you have all of the necessary equipment. You are quite literally playing with fire here, and so you need tools and equipment that can withstand the necessary rigors without breaking down or getting charred. A proper work table is particularly important, as you definitely can't do welding work on an old wooden table or a cheap plastic one from the supermarket.
If you're looking to get a starter welding table for your burgeoning workshop, Harbor Freight has two different products on offer: from one of its in-house brands, Chicago Electric, the adjustable steel welding table and, from another, the Titanium modular welding table. Both Chicago Electric and Titanium specialize in heavy-duty workshop equipment, welding tools and accessories included. The main factors that differentiate the brands, and indeed, these tables, are their general size, modularity, and, of course, price.
The Titanium table is bigger, the Chicago Electric table is cheaper
In terms of raw size, the Titanium table has the edge over the Chicago Electric table. The Titanium table measures in at 36 by 24 inches, while the Chicago Electric table is a more compact 30 by 19.875 inches. The Titanium table is constructed from 4 mm steel, with a flat surface covered in CNC-machined slots. These slots are meant to house all of your assorted blocks and clamps so you can keep your projects safely held in place. If you already have a flat benchtop to work on, the Titanium table can be converted into a standalone work surface by removing its legs. It also comes with a Welding Fit-Up Kit, which includes an assortment of blocks, stops, and clamps.
The Chicago Electric table is also constructed from steel, though this surface is zinc-plated to help it resist rust. This table is designed with a slightly greater degree of modularity; its angle can be adjusted to one of five positive stops, and it's equipped with retractable edge guides that can be used as a safety fence or for clamping. The table has four dedicated table slots for directly connecting a welding clamp out of the way of hazardous slag. While this table is smaller than the Titanium model, it is designed to be joined with other Chicago Electric tables to increase its work area.
Both of these tables are available for purchase at Harbor Freight. The Titanium table will run you $189.99, while the Chicago Electric table comes in a fair bit lower at $89.99.