The Royal Australian Navy Has A Billion-Dollar Ghost Shark Submarine Fleet On The Way

There's no denying that the 21st century has proven that drone warfare is the way of the future. While most think of drones as aircraft, and there are indeed many of those, there are also various types of ground-based and aquatic drones. In fact, Ukraine outfitted its drone boats to fire missiles at Russian planes, and successfully downed them in a technological first. That demonstrated the capabilities of Uncrewed Surface Vehicles (USV) in particular, but there are many different types out there.

The Russo-Ukrainian War has demonstrated the importance of drones of all kinds, and other nations are also interested in acquiring them. The Royal Australian Navy recently purchased a fleet of Anduril Industries' Ghost Shark uncrewed underwater vehicles (UUVs), which will significantly increase its submarine capabilities. The Australian government invested AU$1.7 billion ($1.12 billion) in September 2025 to purchase the extra-large autonomous UUVs under a five-year contract. This contract comes after the government spent around AU$140 million to develop the Ghost Shark platform.

Anduril Australia will produce Ghost Shark UUVs domestically. Over 40 Australian companies are involved in the Ghost Shark supply chain, so it's a sizable investment in the technology. Australia's existing submarine force will be augmented with the new vehicles, which boast a range of capabilities designed to improve intelligence gathering and kinetic strikes. While the announcement doesn't indicate how many Ghost Sharks will be produced, the billion-dollar investment suggests it will be a considerable number.