Harbor Freight Airless Paint Sprayers: What Users Say About These Tools' Disadvantages

A good paint sprayer can be a handy tool to own, particularly when paired with other useful paint spraying accessories. It doesn't matter if you want to repaint the walls of a shed or house, or if you just want to put a fresh coat on your decks and fences; a quality sprayer can make the work go much faster and smoother than spreading it with rollers and brushes. Pneumatic sprayers (sprayers that are powered by compressed air) have been the standard for a long time. These are easy to control and offer plenty of power, but they can be cumbersome to operate as your tool will need to be tethered to an air compressor. Now, we're starting to see more and more "airless paint sprayers" enter the market, though reviews on them are often mixed.

Harbor Freight has built its business by creating products that are designed to be comparable to those made by big-name brands, and then selling them at a steep discount. It seems that the company has also branched out into manufacturing airless paint sprayers. There are currently four models available, made by two different brands: three electric models from Avanti and one cordless model from Bauer. Before purchasing one of these sprayers, you may want to know more about them, like how the Harbor Freight airless paint sprayers work, what kind of specifications they each have, and, perhaps most importantly, the disadvantages that users have complained about when using these tools.