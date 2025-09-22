This PS5 Update Comes With 2 New Features, But There's A Catch

The first of the new capabilities that stands out from the rest is the new power saver mode. This is a setting that you can activate in the console's settings, which allows you to marginally scale back the system's performance in order to reduce power consumption. According to PlayStation, you can access it by navigating to Settings–System–Power Saving–Use Power Saver. Once this is activated.

You can individually turn it on or off for each game that supports the feature. Once the feature is active, and you are playing a supported game, an icon will appear next to the game in the Switcher section of the control center. The PS5 typically runs on about 200-220 watts of electricity while gaming, which can be a big draw on certain power systems, such as if you choose to connect electronics to a generator or power station. Reducing the power draw can also be a handy way to cut down your monthly electricity bill. This initiative is part of Sony's 'Road to Zero' environmental plan.

The other major update involves the DualSense wireless controller and DualSense Edge controller. Until now, these controllers have only been able to be paired to one device at a time. This can be tedious and time-consuming if you want to use the controller for multiple devices. For example, if you own a PS5 and a gaming PC, or if you like to bring an extra controller to a friend's house for 1v1 and co-op gaming by connecting two controllers to one PS5 at the same time. PlayStation states that, "It's now possible to pair your controller with multiple devices. You can register up to 4 devices and switch the device you're connected to using your controller."