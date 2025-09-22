Don't Get Too Close To Air Force One Or An Air Traffic Controller Will Embarrass You
Even expert pilots working for some of the world's largest commercial airlines need to be humbled sometimes. During a flight on Tuesday, September 16, a pilot flying a Spirit Airlines Airbus A321 was chastised by air traffic control for flying too close to Air Force One. After repeatedly warning the pilot to change his trajectory, the controller's tone escalated from subtle annoyance to clear irritation. His final scolding remark: "Pay attention. Get off the iPad."
Spirit 1300 had been following its routine flight path during a trip from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to Boston, Massachusetts. As the aircraft neared its destination, air traffic controllers at Logan International Airport were already making air traffic adjustments to accommodate airspace for President Donald Trump's flight to London aboard Air Force One. By the time Spirit 1300 came within eight miles of the presidential plane, the air traffic controller gave repeated instructions to Spirit 1300 to redirect the plane's trajectory.
The pilot seemingly failed to acknowledge the urgency in ATC's directive. According to audio from LiveATC.net (via ABC), the controller told Spirit flight 1300 multiple times to "turn 20 degrees right now." Eventually, the pilot recognized the command and hopped on the radio, saying, "20 degrees right, Spirit wings 1300." Still maintaining discretion, the controller says, "I'm sure you can see who it is." But even with the flight path finally corrected, the chastising continued. "I got to talk to you twice every time ... Pay attention. Get off the iPad." As embarrassing as the event might have been for the pilot, it's a good reminder that of the many special privileges and features of Air Force One, the presidential aircraft gets top priority in the sky.
US air traffic control handles Air Force One with extreme discretion
Although all instructions from Air Traffic Control are expected to be acknowledged by pilots promptly, it's understandable that the Spirit 1300 pilot wasn't aware of the urgency in the trajectory warning. It's not every day that a routine flight should cross paths with the presidential aircraft, and U.S. air traffic controllers handle Air Force One communications on discreet frequencies. Such discretion explains the ATC controller's coded language: "Traffic off your left wing by ... eight miles, 747. I'm sure you can see who it is ... he's white and blue."
Air Force One is the call sign for whichever official aircraft the president flies in. Currently, the president travels internationally in one of two heavily modified Boeing 747-200s, which are painted in a distinct white and blue pattern. Two new replacements are currently under construction at Boeing's Global Support Services in San Antonio, Texas, and they'll be able to make quicker time compared to the current Air Force One models' top speed.
Should the color scheme change, ATC communications would need to adopt different language to describe the presidential craft to commercial aircraft in order to avoid explicitly saying "Air Force One" over public frequencies. As it stands currently, however, commercial airline pilots will still get a sobering reminder from ATC if they cross paths with the unmistakable white-and-blue goliath that is Air Force One.