Don't Get Too Close To Air Force One Or An Air Traffic Controller Will Embarrass You

Even expert pilots working for some of the world's largest commercial airlines need to be humbled sometimes. During a flight on Tuesday, September 16, a pilot flying a Spirit Airlines Airbus A321 was chastised by air traffic control for flying too close to Air Force One. After repeatedly warning the pilot to change his trajectory, the controller's tone escalated from subtle annoyance to clear irritation. His final scolding remark: "Pay attention. Get off the iPad."

Spirit 1300 had been following its routine flight path during a trip from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to Boston, Massachusetts. As the aircraft neared its destination, air traffic controllers at Logan International Airport were already making air traffic adjustments to accommodate airspace for President Donald Trump's flight to London aboard Air Force One. By the time Spirit 1300 came within eight miles of the presidential plane, the air traffic controller gave repeated instructions to Spirit 1300 to redirect the plane's trajectory.

The pilot seemingly failed to acknowledge the urgency in ATC's directive. According to audio from LiveATC.net (via ABC), the controller told Spirit flight 1300 multiple times to "turn 20 degrees right now." Eventually, the pilot recognized the command and hopped on the radio, saying, "20 degrees right, Spirit wings 1300." Still maintaining discretion, the controller says, "I'm sure you can see who it is." But even with the flight path finally corrected, the chastising continued. "I got to talk to you twice every time ... Pay attention. Get off the iPad." As embarrassing as the event might have been for the pilot, it's a good reminder that of the many special privileges and features of Air Force One, the presidential aircraft gets top priority in the sky.