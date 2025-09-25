Canada Is In An F-35 Dilemma And It's Anything But Stealthy

The F-35 Lightning II is one of the world's most advanced stealth fighters, and it's highly coveted by America's allies around the world. While many countries operate their own F-35 wings, Canada doesn't, though it has expressed an interest in acquiring them in the past. The nation committed to purchasing 88 aircraft, but that order has yet to go through for a variety of reasons.

The problem for Canada is primarily centered around cost, as the initial order placed in 2022 has grown significantly. That deal was announced at $19 billion for 88 F-35s, but as of writing, the cost is projected to be as high as $27.7 billion. That's hardly insignificant, leading Canada to look elsewhere for replacements for its sizable aging fleet of CF-18 Hornets.

Not only is the cost higher than originally agreed upon, but the date of delivery was pushed from 2028 to 2031. In March 2025, Canadian Defense Minister Bill Blair revealed that Canada was looking at alternatives to the F-35. This was echoed in May by Prime Minister Mark Carney in what Newsweek called Canada's "F-35 nightmare." According to Carney, Canada is still legally responsible for 16 of the planned 88 stealth fighters. Still, given how things have progressed — or rather, stalled — it's possible Canada will either cut the order in half or walk away from the deal entirely.