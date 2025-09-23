How Does DeWalt's Wireless Tool Control System Work?

For the combined purposes of safety and productivity, it's good to keep your tools functioning as a single, cohesive unit. You don't want to be operating a heavy-duty device like a miter saw, for example, and have to walk all the way over to the other side of your workshop to turn on the dust extractor or shop vac every time. It's an annoying little burden, and you definitely don't want to have to leave any equipment running while you're walking around to push buttons. Of course, also for safety purposes, these kinds of tools are only designed to function when the trigger is held, so you might not have a choice in the matter.

To address this particular grievance, DeWalt has developed the Wireless Tool Control System, a quick means of networking your tools and utilities together to synchronize operation and improve your overall workflow. This particular system is different from DeWalt's Tool Connect feature, which is meant to assist with tracking and cataloging tools and accessories. Wireless Tool Control directly links the activation switches on your tools, or at least links one of them to a convenient, wrist-mounted remote if the other doesn't have the required tech.