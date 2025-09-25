What Happens When Two Ships Collide?

The extent of ship collision damage depends on three main factors, which include ship speed, size, and the location of the impact zone. A vessel collision can smash the bow of the vessel while simultaneously rupturing tanks that hold millions of gallons of fuel, or collapse infrastructure like bridges if the strike happens near shore. Shipping containers might fall overboard if a cargo ship is involved. At sea, one of the biggest concerns is flooding. A hole at or below the waterline can sink a ship in minutes if watertight compartments fail.

In March 2025, the cargo ship Solong struck the anchored Stena Immaculate tanker off the UK coast. The crash caused a massive fireball and spilled jet fuel into the North Sea. While both ships stayed afloat, one Solong crew member died, and the environmental threat was immediate. Cruise ships aren't immune either. In Buenos Aires, two MSC vessels collided during docking in near-perfect weather, leaving hull damage and rattled passengers.

Technology exists to prevent such disasters. The tracking of ships depends on radar and automatic identification systems (AIS), but these safety measures can be disabled or disregarded by operators. Human mistakes that result in failing to change direction lead to certain types of collisions. The Norwegian frigate Helge Ingstad collided with an oil tanker in 2018 after the ship's officer failed to respond to multiple radio alerts.