What Happens To Shipping Containers That Fall Overboard?

If you were to list inventions that most affect your life, shipping containers likely would not make the top ten. However, these simple metal storage boxes play a crucial role in transporting close to 80 percent of all global trade via cargo ships. Most of the imported items you see around might have reached you in a shipping container on a cargo ship.

Currently, there are close to 65 million containers in circulation that move everything from toys, clothes, electronics, bicycles, and even toxic chemicals between countries. That said, accidents such as onboard fires, physical damage, and collisions are bound to happen when shipping such a gargantuan number of containers. Shipping containers may also fall off the ship due to improper handling or harsh seas, resulting in the loss of cargo.

According to the World Shipping Council, an average of 1,061 containers were lost annually between 2021 and 2023. While the economic impact of 1,061 containers might seem like a lot, it is actually miniscule (though there have been numerous expensive cargo loses in the past) considering 250 million containers worth $7 trillion are shipped annually. Most lost containers sink to the bottom, however, floating containers and ones carrying toxic chemicals can be extremely harmful to the marine ecology and ships traveling in the water.

