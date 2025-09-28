How Honda's Tiny V12 Became One Of The Most Iconic Engines In F1 History

Honda, led by founder Soichiro Honda, began as a motorized bicycle manufacturer, later expanding into the production of motorcycles. In 1961, Honda was at the top of its motorcycle game, winning both classes in the 1961 Isle of Man TT race, while also winning the World Championships.

Honda had ambitions to become a major automotive player, so it started at the top in Formula 1. Honda's tiny 1.5-liter V12 F1 engine, known as RA271, first appeared at the 1964 German Grand Prix, driven by Ronnie Bucknum. This was a year after Honda produced its first four-wheeled vehicle, the T360. The 1964 F1 season was not successful for Honda, as the car failed to finish two out of the three races it entered.

The 1965 F1 season saw Honda committing to a two-car team (adding driver Richie Ginther) and participating in eight of the season's 10 races. The engine, now called RA272, was upgraded from the 1964 spec. Both lighter and more powerful, it still emitted a piercing shriek. But the 1965 season was mostly unsuccessful, with Honda unable to score any higher than sixth place. Then came the last race of the season, the Mexican Grand Prix. Ginther, after falling behind at the start, shot ahead of everyone and never gave up the lead, scoring the 1.5-liter Honda V12's first — and only — victory. Honda was the first Japanese brand to win in Formula 1. It would achieve one more win before leaving Formula 1 after the 1968 season, one of several times that Honda quit F1 racing.