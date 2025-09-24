The Military Has Issued New Army Uniform Standards - Here's What Has Changed

On September 15, 2025, the U.S. Army issued new directives for personal grooming and military uniforms, sometimes called "fatigues," after a full review of its policies. These new regulations tighten rules for both men and women. Leaders said the goal is to eliminate the ambiguity that surrounded the Army's 2021 uniform rules and to bring soldiers' appearances back in line with discipline and readiness.

For men, haircuts are no longer loosely defined as "neat" or "conservative." Instead, there are now clear limits: tapered or faded cuts with a maximum of 2 inches on top and 1 inch on the sides. Braids, locs, and twists are prohibited. Clean-shaven faces are required, though mustaches are allowed, and beard exemptions must go through medical or religious waivers that expire after review. Women face stricter limits on style and length, with ponytails capped at 6 inches from the collar and only allowed in combat and PT (physical training) uniforms. Bangs must rest above the eyebrows, and asymmetrical cuts are no longer permitted. Hair color for all soldiers must remain within natural shades.

Women are allowed only clear gloss or skin-toned lip products, conservative makeup to match their complexion, and have nails shorter than a quarter-inch. Men are not authorized to wear nail polish. Earrings remain limited to one small stud per earlobe for women, while men are still banned from wearing them.