Why Are Military Uniforms Often Wrong In Movies?

If you've ever sat down to watch a military movie with a service member or veteran, you've likely had to listen to all the ways the production got the uniforms wrong. It's a problem that's persisted throughout Hollywood's existence: films with people in military uniforms rarely meet the standards put forth in regulations. For servicemembers and veterans, this is an annoying and avoidable problem, and it's also why a rumor persists that it's illegal for an actor to wear a correct uniform, as they'd be impersonating a servicemember.

It's well known that you can't pretend to be a police officer, so it makes sense that there would be some limitations regarding a servicemember's depiction in a film. The truth is that the rumor is false, as there's no law regulating what an actor can and cannot wear in a film or TV show. After all, the whole purpose of playing such a character is to impersonate them, so if there were some sort of law prohibiting just that, you wouldn't have movies like "Patton," "Saving Private Ryan," or any decent war film.

While that's all well and good, it's true that military uniforms like fatigues are often presented incorrectly in the movies. There are several reasons for this, as a production could choose to purposefully depict uniforms improperly, they can make an honest mistake, or they can get it perfectly right while mucking up something else, like improper salutes or facial hair standards. Whatever the case, there's no denying that Hollywood has had difficulty getting military uniforms right in movies throughout history.

