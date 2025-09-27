Major Antifreeze Brands Ranked Worst To Best (According To Reviews)
Many products come in a range of shapes and sizes, but antifreeze is a liquid, which doesn't exactly have a shape or size. However, antifreeze famously comes in several different colors, and more importantly, comes in different varieties of formulas, such as those tweaked for longer life or watered-down mixtures so you don't need to dilute it before using, like you would with concentrate.
For the best performance and to best protect your car, you'll want to use antifreeze that's specifically designed to meet the requirements of your vehicle. You can often get antifreeze made by your car's OEM, but like many original manufacturer accessories, it can be pretty expensive. Aftermarket antifreeze is typically cheaper and often easier to procure.
There are many different brands on the market, though, so it can be daunting deciding which one is right for you, especially when factoring in all the different types of coolant each brand may offer. Here is a ranked list of major antifreeze brands, based on feedback from vehicle owners who've used them and other factors like availability and versatility.
5. SuperTech
While many people imagine house brands to be the "cheap" alternatives to more premium options, you shouldn't write them off, as many house brands from multiple retailers are often just as good as more well-known ones. For example, SuperTech is one of Walmart's house brands that offers automotive accessories. SuperTech motor oil is good enough for average drivers and its antifreeze, while maybe not the best available, is similarly decent.
You may even find it to be better than decent, considering many of its antifreeze products have strong user reviews on Walmart's website. Between positive customer feedback and versatile options, SuperTech may have even landed higher on this list, if not for the fact that its availability is limited to Walmart. Sure, the retailer is about as big as they come, with locations all over the place, but its house brands are still harder to come by than antifreeze products sold by multiple vendors — and antifreeze isn't going to do you any good if you can't get your hands on it.
SuperTech makes prediluted antifreeze as well as concentrate and offers several different kinds, including heavy duty and extended life varieties. It also makes antifreeze for a wide range of vehicles, including Mazda, Hyundai, Kia, Audi, BMW, Volvo, GM, and more. It also sells antifreeze for trucks and RVs and marine vehicles. Unsurprising for a Walmart house brand, SuperTech's antifreeze is also pretty inexpensive. The majority of negative reviews the brand does receive have less to do with the quality of the antifreeze and more to do with delivery issues when ordering online.
4. ShopPro
ShopPro is a house brand, which makes it less available than larger brands like Prestone or Zerex, but it's one of AutoZone's house brands, so you can expect the same level of quality as many other first-party automotive products from the aftermarket retailer. Thousands of AutoZone customers have rated ShopPro's antifreezes with a very impressive 4.7 and 4.8 out of five average user ratings.
You can find five different antifreeze varieties from ShopPro, which come in three different colors (green, yellow, and orange). The varieties include pre-mixed and concentrate, as well as Dex-compatible. Between the different kinds, you'll be able to use ShopPro antifreeze with nearly all cars, motorcycles, and light duty trucks and its formula meets phosphate-free and silicate-free regulations in regions like Europe and Japan. According to AutoZone, ShopPro's extended life formula can provide "150,000 miles or 5 years of maximum protection when a complete cooling system flush and fill is performed."
You'll be hard pressed to find negative reviews for ShopPro's antifreeze on AutoZone's website, though at least one mixed review notes that it's not as good as OEM coolant. It's also a bit pricier than the house brand antifreeze you can find at Walmart, which makes sense since AutoZone is a specialty retailer and not a big box store that sells just about everything.
3. Prestone
When it comes to antifreeze, Prestone is one of the bigger names on the market. Even though it sells its own line of well-reviewed coolant, Walmart's best seller is Prestone's Dex-Cool Extended Life variety, a ready-to-use 50/50 formula that boasts "state-of-the-art technology" to deliver up to five years/150,000 miles of protection. In a similar vein, AutoZone includes Prestone on its "best antifreeze of 2025" list alongside its own ShopPro house brand.
Like other major antifreeze brands, you can find Prestone varieties for most car brands, including GM, Jeep, Ram, Dodge, and Chrysler, as well as Asian and European vehicles, RVs, boats and pools. Prestone also makes universal antifreeze as well, if you prefer not to be tied down to a specific manufacturer. However, as one Amazon customer notes in a five-star review for Prestone Max Asian Red 50/50 Antifreeze, "you don't want to mess around with just any 'universal' green antifreeze" with certain models (in this case, Toyota).
The reviewer calls Prestone's Asian-compatible formula "the OEM equivalent, red, the real deal. Works fine and much cheaper." Prestone may be cheaper than OEM antifreeze, but it's pricier than Walmart's budget-friendly SuperTech brand and even AutoZone's ShopPro. If you want a trusted brand used by countless car owners, though, you can expect to pay a bit more.
2. Peak
This high up the list of major antifreeze brands, the differences in quality between each become fewer. Peak is an apt name, as it's pretty much already providing the peak performance you would want out of your coolant. Peak isn't a house brand or an OEM brand — it's made by Old World Industries. Its universal coolant, which comes in both concentrate and 50/50 diluted formulas, can last 300,000 miles or 10 years (when a total flush and fill is performed) — double that of some other brands.
Of course, you're not limited to universal antifreeze if you choose to go with Peak. The brand offers many different varieties, so you should be able to find one that's specifically suited for your vehicle. Not only can you get formulas purposely designed to meet the different material regulations and color requirements of North American, Asian, and European vehicles, but there are also heavy duty, extended life, and Dex-compatible options.
Peak even sells eco-friendly antifreeze and antifreeze that's made for hybrid and fully-electric vehicles, proving it's a coolant brand just as comfortable in the 21st century as the last. While some of these more niche varieties may be more expensive, Peak is also relatively affordable with others when you consider that it's one of the more premium major antifreeze brands on the market. A gallon of its 50/50 Prediluted Universal Antifreeze, for example, is less than $10.
1. Valvoline / Zerex
There's a good chance you may have already used Zerex antifreeze before, considering how massively popular it is. It's a sub-brand of Valvoline, which is also one of the best major brands for motor oil, transmission fluid, and other similar automotive products. There are over a dozen different varieties of Zerek coolant available. For North American vehicles, Zerex makes Dex-Cool and Original Green formulas among others. The brand also makes red, blue, and green Asian-compatible formulas and five European-compatible options, including purple G30 and HT-12 pink.
There are also six different Zerex products for larger, heavy duty vehicles, including extended life and nitrate-free options that will work with several different diesel engine types, like Cummins, Mack, and Volvo. That's why Zerex antifreeze is as popular with commercial drivers as it is with those driving personal vehicles. Like Peak, Zerex also offers hybrid owners a specialized antifreeze formula.
Despite having several different kinds of antifreeze on offer, it's hard to find any that don't have near-perfect user reviews on Amazon. The #1 best-selling antifreeze on Amazon is Zerex Asian Vehicle Red Silicate and Borate Free 50/50 Prediluted Ready-to-Use Antifreeze/Coolant, which has a 4.8 out of 5 overall customer score based on over 5,700 user ratings. One reviewer calls it "OEM-quality" and says that after using the formula, "my engine's cooling system feels rock-solid — no leaks, no corrosion, and consistently stable temperatures even under heavy driving. The Hybrid Organic Acid Technology safeguards against rust and harmful scale, and I appreciate the added bittering agent to deter accidental ingestion."
How these major antifreeze brands were evaluated
Because OEM antifreeze is specifically made by the same companies making the vehicles the formulas are designed to work with and protect, they were excluded from this list of major antifreeze brands. If you own a Toyota, you may want to buy your antifreeze directly from Toyota for optimal performance, but you can expect to pay more money this way. That's why you won't find popular coolant brands like Motorcraft or Mopar on this list.
Instead, brands that offer antifreeze for a wider range of vehicles were considered for this list. That way, you're more likely to see an everyday brand you can use. While this list is technically ranked from worst to best, you can consider it more as "least best" to "best", since even the "worst" brand on this list has generally positive reviews. Instead, other factors like limited availability contribute to why some brands are lower on the list than others. The reviews used to rank these brands came from popular retailers like Amazon and Walmart, as well as automotive specialty stores like AutoZone.
Also considered were the recommendations of experts such as AutoZone's "best antifreeze of 2025" list. In addition to the range of models a particular brand makes antifreeze with, versatility in different types of formulas was also an important factor when weighing each brand against the other. Price wasn't a major factor, though. After all, if you're reading this list, you're likely interested in which major antifreeze brand is the best — not the cheapest.