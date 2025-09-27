Major Antifreeze Brands Ranked Worst To Best (According To Reviews)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Many products come in a range of shapes and sizes, but antifreeze is a liquid, which doesn't exactly have a shape or size. However, antifreeze famously comes in several different colors, and more importantly, comes in different varieties of formulas, such as those tweaked for longer life or watered-down mixtures so you don't need to dilute it before using, like you would with concentrate.

For the best performance and to best protect your car, you'll want to use antifreeze that's specifically designed to meet the requirements of your vehicle. You can often get antifreeze made by your car's OEM, but like many original manufacturer accessories, it can be pretty expensive. Aftermarket antifreeze is typically cheaper and often easier to procure.

There are many different brands on the market, though, so it can be daunting deciding which one is right for you, especially when factoring in all the different types of coolant each brand may offer. Here is a ranked list of major antifreeze brands, based on feedback from vehicle owners who've used them and other factors like availability and versatility.