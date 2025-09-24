Turns Out Jumping Off Of A Cruise Ship Isn't The Best Way To Escape Debt

In case you've been thinking about jumping off a cruise ship to avoid paying a bill, you may want to think of Jey Gonzalez-Diaz. According to a report from CBS News, Gonzalez-Diaz jumped off a Royal Caribbean cruise ship in an alleged attempt to avoid paying a $16,710 debt he accrued in the ship's casino. And now he's probably worse off than before.

Gonzalez-Diaz reportedly jumped into the water with $14,600 in cash, two phones, and five IDs while the Rhapsody of the Seas, one of Royal Caribbean's 28 ships, was undergoing a U.S. Customs and Border Protection inspection at a port in Puerto Rico. In a moment caught on surveillance, Gonzalez-Diaz was then brought to shore by someone on a jet ski.

He initially told officers that he jumped to avoid being taxed for his currency, but the cruise line told investigators that Gonzalez-Diaz — who had booked under a fake name, Jeremy Diaz — owed over $16,700 to Royal Caribbean, largely from gambling on the ship's casino. Currently out on bail, Gonzalez-Diaz could face up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. That will surely add to his tab, although it may be better than his fate if he'd stayed in the water.