Cruises have proven increasingly popular over the last decade, with a record 19 million Americans projected to take a seafaring vacation in 2025. That's the highest number ever, as companies expand their offerings to draw in crowds. From drinking and dining to swimming and sundecks, cruise companies promise to make sure your every whim is catered to on your journey to sought-after destinations like the Caribbean.

Cruise ships come with unique dangers, though, despite the safety measures that do exist. It's no surprise that tragedy sometimes strikes, and it most commonly takes the form of a fall overboard or onto a lower deck. Cruise ships are among the biggest ships the world has ever seen, so falling from one isn't like going overboard from a schooner or small yacht. From one of the upper decks, it's more like falling from the top of a high-rise apartment building.

Just how worried should you be about taking a high dive to an aquatic grave on your getaway around the Bahamas? Well, according to both the cruising industry and other research, you can breathe easy in that sea air. On average, fewer than 20 people fall overboard a year. Compared to the millions of passengers, that's a small fraction of a percent. Most of the time, the only thing going overboard is all the poop on a cruise ship. So, here's the data on how many people fall off cruise ships each year.