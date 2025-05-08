What Happens To All The Poop On A Cruise Ship?

The largest cruise ship built to date, the Icon of the Seas, has 2,805 staterooms. Needless to say, there are important amenities like toilets in those rooms, with further restrooms also being strategically spread across the shared areas. As so many plumbers know, managing the contents of just a couple of toilets in the average home can be quite the challenging job at times, but managing thousands of toilets on a vast cruise ship, potentially larger than an aircraft carrier? Now that's where things get messy.

On a cruise ship, poop water is known by the slightly more sophisticated term black water, and, as some may fear, it isn't simply released into the ocean as-is. Not typically, anyway. Given the advanced technology of today's multi-million-dollar vessels, it's no surprise that the flushing of a cruise ship toilet marks the start of a wild decontaminating ride for the human waste in question.

Cruise ships are also home to rooms that treat and make such water fit for being released in this way. The rooms are secreted away like all those cruise ship rubber ducks, and the waste arrives here after travelers flush. The job is accomplished through a multi-stage process of filtration, decomposition, and sterilization. Ultraviolet treatment of the water and incineration of the more "solid" aspects of the sewage round off the process. In this way, the water that can be made 'clean' is released back into the ocean. The issue is, there are limitations to the rules that ship operators must abide by, when it comes to where they can unleash all this water and the condition it must be in when they do so.

