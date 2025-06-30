What Technology Is Used In A Cruise Ship's Overboard Detection System?

On June 29, 2025, a child aboard a Disney Cruise Line ship fell overboard from the walking track found on deck four. Her father dove into the water to save her immediately after, prompting the ship's man overboard (MOB) systems to jump into action, alerting the crew of the incident. Within a few minutes, lifepreservers and rescue boats aboard the cruise ship were deployed to save them. This was not an isolated incident. In 2023, it was reported that on average, 19 passengers go overboard on cruise ships each year.

Despite the hazard, not all cruise ships come equipped with the MOB system that saved two lives on the Disney vessel. Cruise ships are expected to install certain safety systems, but due to lax enforcement protocols and improper checks, the life-saving tech is still not a universal sight on ships. The Cruise Vessel Security and Safety Act of 2010 mandates that passenger vessels follow certain construction standards to ensure passenger safety, such as high rails, security latches, and time-sensitive tools like those to prevent overboard accident casualties.

The law states, "The vessel shall integrate technology that can be used for capturing images of passengers or detecting passengers who have fallen overboard, to the extent that such technology is available." So, how exactly do these systems work? Think of them as a sensing kit that includes cameras, radars, and an integrated alarm system. It's sophisticated technology that can cost roughly $200,000.