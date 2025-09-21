This Rarely Discounted DeWalt 9-Tool Combo Kit Is $250 Off On Amazon - And Here's What's Included
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
When it comes to power tools, combo kits are a great way to save money while expanding your toolkit, as you're almost always paying less for the included tools than you would buying each individually. However, with a rare discount for the DeWalt 9-Tool Combo Kit, you can multiply those savings even further and equip yourself with a workshop's worth of cordless tools at a relatively surprising lower cost than usual.
Amazon is one of the retailers currently offering the DeWalt 9-Tool Combo Kit on sale. Normally $949, the set is presently available for just $699, a discount of over 25%. That's a decent amount of money that you can either keep in the bank or spend on additional tools to make your collection even more versatile and impressive. Users and reviewers generally highly rate DeWalt combo kits and find them worth the significant chunk of change they typically go for. The DeWalt 20V Max 9-Tool Combo Kit (product code DCK940D2) is no exception, as the bundle has a strong 4.6 out of 5 overall customer score on Amazon, based on over 2,800 reviews.
As one user puts it, the set is "well worth the money" and "has to be one of the best kits I have purchased. Every tool has come in handy one way or another." So what exactly are these tools that can make themselves useful? To answer that, here's a closer look at what's included in DeWalt's 20V Max 9-Tool Combo Kit.
DeWalt's 9-Tool Combo Kit comes with saws, drills, and even a speaker
With the tools included in the DeWalt 20V Max 9-Tool Combo Kit, there are plenty of tasks you can accomplish, both professionally and in your home. Woodworkers and carpenters may especially appreciate the set, as it comes with both a cordless DeWalt 20V Max Circular Saw (model DCS393) and a 20V Max Reciprocating Saw (model DCS381). Also included are DeWalt's 20V Max ¼-inch Impact Driver (model DCF885), 20V Max Oscillating Tool (model DCS355), and 20V Max 4-½-inch Grinder (model DCG412).
You'll also get two different cordless drills with the bundle — the 20V Max ½-inch Compact Drill/Driver (model DCD771) and 20V Max ⅜-inch Right Angle Drill (model DCD740), which is especially useful for close-quarters drilling in awkward spaces. The last two items included in the combo kit aren't exactly power tools but instead devices that can make working with the others easier. One is the 20V Max LED Work Light (model DCL040), which outputs 160 lumens and sports a 120-degree rotating head and integrated hook that make it very convenient for optimally lighting up your workspace. Plus, its pistol-grip design also makes it useful as a handheld flashlight.
Finally, the ninth item in the combo kit is the DeWalt Bluetooth Jobsite Speaker (model DCR006). The compact speaker has an aux port and up to a 100-ft range, and while it can be powered by the set's included 20V Max batteries, it can also run on DeWalt 12V batteries or — if you plan on using it for extended periods of time — AC/DC or USB power. You won't be able to use the speaker to complete any repairs or tasks, but it can certainly make the job more pleasant by playing your favorite tunes or audio content.
The DeWalt 9-Tool Combo Kit actually includes over a dozen pieces
The value of the DeWalt set is actually even greater than its name implies, as you really get at least 14 pieces for one price. That's because the nine power tools also come with two to four batteries, a charger, and certain tool accessories such as a wrench and universal accessory adapter. All nine power tools are compatible with the included 2 Ah Max XR batteries, which are more compact and efficient than standard DeWalt 20V Max batteries. You may want to grab some higher-capacity units for the set's more power-hungry tools, like the circular saw, but you'll also be able to use the included 2 Ah batteries with over 300 other DeWalt 20V devices that don't come with the kit.
Typically, DeWalt sells the 9-tool set with two durable tool bags to store and transport the gear, though it's unclear if these carrying cases are included with Amazon's current sale. Either way, this significant discount isn't likely to last, so if you're considering picking up DeWalt's 9-Tool Combo Kit, you may want to act fast. Of course, if nine tools aren't enough and you're looking to add even more power tools to your collection, you can always opt for the DeWalt 20V Max 10-tool Combo Kit instead, which will also save you money by bundling the brand's various devices together.