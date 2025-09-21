This Rarely Discounted DeWalt 9-Tool Combo Kit Is $250 Off On Amazon - And Here's What's Included

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When it comes to power tools, combo kits are a great way to save money while expanding your toolkit, as you're almost always paying less for the included tools than you would buying each individually. However, with a rare discount for the DeWalt 9-Tool Combo Kit, you can multiply those savings even further and equip yourself with a workshop's worth of cordless tools at a relatively surprising lower cost than usual.

Amazon is one of the retailers currently offering the DeWalt 9-Tool Combo Kit on sale. Normally $949, the set is presently available for just $699, a discount of over 25%. That's a decent amount of money that you can either keep in the bank or spend on additional tools to make your collection even more versatile and impressive. Users and reviewers generally highly rate DeWalt combo kits and find them worth the significant chunk of change they typically go for. The DeWalt 20V Max 9-Tool Combo Kit (product code DCK940D2) is no exception, as the bundle has a strong 4.6 out of 5 overall customer score on Amazon, based on over 2,800 reviews.

As one user puts it, the set is "well worth the money" and "has to be one of the best kits I have purchased. Every tool has come in handy one way or another." So what exactly are these tools that can make themselves useful? To answer that, here's a closer look at what's included in DeWalt's 20V Max 9-Tool Combo Kit.