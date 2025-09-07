DeWalt 20V Max 10-Tool Combo Kit: What's Included And How Much Do You Save?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A favorite among DIYers and professionals alike, DeWalt's range of products contains everything users could need for any job. Inevitably, some items end up being more worthwhile than others — some tools are no-brainers at their price, while others might be best to steer clear of entirely. While those on tight budgets may opt for purchasing each individual tool, buying in bulk can be a more economical route. One option is the 20V Max 10-Tool Combo Kit, which brings together 10 different tools from the brand's cordless 20V Max line into one comprehensive package.

While the bundle isn't cheap, going for $949 at chains such as Home Depot and Ace Hardware, it works out better than purchasing each tool separately. Individually buying each of the 10 included tools, two batteries, and charger from Home Depot would cost over $1,500 — and that's without accounting for the free carry bags that you also get. Along with saving on money, there's an additional conveinence of getting all 10 tools at once, in that some individual products may not be available at the retailer.