DeWalt 20V Max 10-Tool Combo Kit: What's Included And How Much Do You Save?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
A favorite among DIYers and professionals alike, DeWalt's range of products contains everything users could need for any job. Inevitably, some items end up being more worthwhile than others — some tools are no-brainers at their price, while others might be best to steer clear of entirely. While those on tight budgets may opt for purchasing each individual tool, buying in bulk can be a more economical route. One option is the 20V Max 10-Tool Combo Kit, which brings together 10 different tools from the brand's cordless 20V Max line into one comprehensive package.
While the bundle isn't cheap, going for $949 at chains such as Home Depot and Ace Hardware, it works out better than purchasing each tool separately. Individually buying each of the 10 included tools, two batteries, and charger from Home Depot would cost over $1,500 — and that's without accounting for the free carry bags that you also get. Along with saving on money, there's an additional conveinence of getting all 10 tools at once, in that some individual products may not be available at the retailer.
What is included in the DeWalt 10-Tool Combo Kit?
Whether you're looking to make the switch to cordless or have just wanted to see what DeWalt was all about, the 10-Tool Combo Kit offers a range of job site essentials. Among the bundle's inclusions are a 20V Max Drill/Driver, 20V Max Impact Driver, and 20V Max Jobsite Blower, to name a few. Additionally, a 20V Max Work Light for seeing in dimly lit workspaces and even a 20V Max Bluetooth Speaker for listening to music are part of the kit as well.
The bundle isn't short on cutting tools either. A 20V Max Oscillating Tool, 20V Max Grinder, 20V Max Circular Saw, and 20V Max Reciprocating Saw are included within the price. Keeping the work area clean is similarly accounted for, with DeWalt throwing in a 20V Max Wet/Dry Vacuum for good measure. On top of that, there are also two 20V Max batteries to power all of the tools, a charger that's safe to leave those batteries on to top off, and two storage bags to transport your belongings with ease. Along with the tools being covered by DeWalt's lengthy warranty, users also benefit from a year of free servicing.