Home Depot Has A 'Powerful' And 'Versatile' Ridgid Combo Tool Kit On Sale For Just $249
If you've got a few gaps in your tool collection you've been wanting to fill, there's a combo tool kit on sale at Home Depot that may possibly be what you're looking for. The Ridgid 18V Cordless 3-Tool Combo Kit, which consists of an impact wrench, angle grinder, and digital inflator, is currently on sale for $249. That's a significant discount — more than half off its usual $506 list price, for a savings of $257. The set also comes with a Ridgid 4 Ah battery and charger, so even if you don't already own other power tools from the brand, you'll have everything you need to use each device.
Ridgid isn't a house brand of Home Depot, but it's closely associated with the retailer and usually the only place you'll find its products. While not exactly a premium tool brand like Milwaukee or Makita, Ridgid tools have a strong reputation for being good enough for professionals while still affordable enough for more casual DIYers. As for its 3-tool combo kit currently on sale, Ridgid says it's both "powerful and versatile." "Versatile" is certainly an apt description, as the three tools are pretty diverse and allow for a wide range of applications.
As for "powerful," the 4-½-inch Angle Grinder generates up to 8,500 rpm and is equipped with an ergonomic paddle switch and tool-free guard adjustment. The Ridgid Digital Inflator can deliver 150 psi, enough for RV and light truck tires in addition to car tires. Plus, it can also run on Ridgid 12V batteries as well. The ½-inch impact wrench that comes with the 3-tool kit isn't Ridgid's most powerful impact wrench, but the 3-speed device does deliver up to 500 ft-lbs of breakaway torque and 400 ft-lbs of max fastening torque.
Do users think the Ridgid 18V Cordless 3-Tool Combo Kit is a good buy?
Of course, just because a company calls its tool kits "powerful and versatile" doesn't necessarily make it so. That's why it's never a bad idea to look at customer reviews before purchasing a particular tool or combo set. When looking at the user reviews for the Ridgid 18V Cordless 3-Tool Combo Kit on Home Depot's website, it seems like the set is worth buying if you need it.
Based on nearly 3,300 user ratings for the kit and the tools included with it, the bundle has a strong 4.6 out of 5 overall customer score, with 87% of surveyed users recommending it. (And, remember, many of these reviews were likely made when the set was offered at a higher price.) One user says the Ridgid impact wrench "worked as good as my Milwaukee when removing lug nuts," while another describes the inflator as a "beast," adding that they have "inflated tires so fast and conveniently compared to having to unload my compressor and run hose, inflate the tire, then put everything back. This has a huge 'Old Guy' display that makes reading the tire pressure easy!"
You'll find less enthusiasm for Ridgid's grinder, though one customer says it "works just fine for what I need it for around the house." However, another warns that "it didn't have high speed and it would get warm quick and shut off." Additionally, a 4-star review of the inflator notes "that the gauge reads 5 lbs psi higher than the tire actually is." Despite these occasional mixed to negative reviews, though, it doesn't appear that most people would regret purchasing Ridgid's 18V Cordless 3-Tool Combo Kit.
Home Depot is offering an even bigger discount for another Ridgid set
A 51% discount is certainly attention-grabbing, but Home Depot is actually offering another Ridgid bundle with an even bigger markdown. While it isn't as useful on its own as a power tool combo kit, the Ridgid 18V Lithium-Ion 4 Ah Battery Starter Kit can be a great way to either start a collection of Ridgid power tools from scratch or supplement your existing batteries with a couple of spares.
The set, which comes with two 4 Ah 18V batteries, a charger, and a carrying case, is currently on sale for $99, which is a whopping 64% less than its usual list price of $277. (If you don't feel like doing the math, that's a savings of $178.) It's always satisfying to capitalize on a good deal, but if you're not looking to spend over $200 on Ridgid's power tool bundle, this $99 price also makes the starter kit an attractive buy — though remember you'll actually need some Ridgid tools to pair with these batteries.
Fortunately, the brand's 18V power system includes dozens of various tools. In addition to cordless drills, impact drivers, and similar household and garage devices, its 18V batteries also work with larger gear, including Ridgid outdoor equipment for your yard and surrounding property. And, of course, the starter set's 4 Ah batteries will work with the angle grinder, impact wrench, and digital inflator that's included with the currently discounted Ridgid 18V Cordless 3-Tool Combo Kit.