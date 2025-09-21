Home Depot Has A 'Powerful' And 'Versatile' Ridgid Combo Tool Kit On Sale For Just $249

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you've got a few gaps in your tool collection you've been wanting to fill, there's a combo tool kit on sale at Home Depot that may possibly be what you're looking for. The Ridgid 18V Cordless 3-Tool Combo Kit, which consists of an impact wrench, angle grinder, and digital inflator, is currently on sale for $249. That's a significant discount — more than half off its usual $506 list price, for a savings of $257. The set also comes with a Ridgid 4 Ah battery and charger, so even if you don't already own other power tools from the brand, you'll have everything you need to use each device.

Ridgid isn't a house brand of Home Depot, but it's closely associated with the retailer and usually the only place you'll find its products. While not exactly a premium tool brand like Milwaukee or Makita, Ridgid tools have a strong reputation for being good enough for professionals while still affordable enough for more casual DIYers. As for its 3-tool combo kit currently on sale, Ridgid says it's both "powerful and versatile." "Versatile" is certainly an apt description, as the three tools are pretty diverse and allow for a wide range of applications.

As for "powerful," the 4-½-inch Angle Grinder generates up to 8,500 rpm and is equipped with an ergonomic paddle switch and tool-free guard adjustment. The Ridgid Digital Inflator can deliver 150 psi, enough for RV and light truck tires in addition to car tires. Plus, it can also run on Ridgid 12V batteries as well. The ½-inch impact wrench that comes with the 3-tool kit isn't Ridgid's most powerful impact wrench, but the 3-speed device does deliver up to 500 ft-lbs of breakaway torque and 400 ft-lbs of max fastening torque.