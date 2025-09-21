This Is The Only Commercial Jet That Gives You A Full Three-Room Suite In The Sky
Many airlines offer in-flight entertainment, but that's just the bare minimum compared to what luxury travel can provide. Some airlines offer suites that are large enough for two people to travel comfortably. However, only one commercial airline lets you fly in a multi-room suite: Etihad Airways. The suite is called The Residence, and it easily eclipses any standard first class.
The typical Etihad first-class suite is 39 square feet. It comes with a chair and a sofa that converts into a bed, along with charging outlets and even a minibar. There's a door to close off the apartment from the rest of first class, though part of it is perforated so that cabin crew can check in on passengers without disturbing them.
It may sound like aircraft paradise, but The Residence takes it to the next level, and it's unique in commercial travel. It offers a sprawling 125 square feet and a total of three rooms. The space is meant for up to two guests, with a bedroom, a living room, and a private bathroom with a shower. At the time of writing, The Residence is only available on Etihad Airbus A380 flights between Abu Dhabi, London, New York, and Paris.
How much does flying in The Residence suite cost?
Etihad debuted The Residence in 2014. At the time, a one-way ticket between London and Abu Dhabi cost around $20,000. That price also included perks that are no longer offered by the airline, such as your own butler service. From 2020 through 2023, Etihad parked its Airbus A380 aircraft, and it appeared that this ultra-luxury option was a thing of the past.
Fortunately, that wasn't the case. The airline brought the A380s back, and The Residence returned in a more limited capacity. However, it can no longer be booked directly. Instead, you can upgrade to The Residence if you already hold a first-class ticket. While the suite may not offer everything that a private jet can, it's still luxurious.
If you want to take a trip in The Residence, you can book your flight directly on Etihad's website. However, the carrier does not advertise the cost of the upgrade. At the time of writing, a round-trip first-class ticket from Abu Dhabi to London cost approximately $6,500 to $13,000, depending on the date.
The Luxury Travel Expert reports that an upgrade to The Residence costs an extra $2,000 to $4,000 for various routes. If you're a member of Etihad's frequent flyer program, Etihad Guest, you can also upgrade to The Residence using guest miles. The airline doesn't disclose mileage rates, but PointHacks reports that a one-way Abu Dhabi–London trip costs 300,000 miles for one passenger or 500,000 miles for two.