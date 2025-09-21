This Is The Only Commercial Jet That Gives You A Full Three-Room Suite In The Sky

Many airlines offer in-flight entertainment, but that's just the bare minimum compared to what luxury travel can provide. Some airlines offer suites that are large enough for two people to travel comfortably. However, only one commercial airline lets you fly in a multi-room suite: Etihad Airways. The suite is called The Residence, and it easily eclipses any standard first class.

The typical Etihad first-class suite is 39 square feet. It comes with a chair and a sofa that converts into a bed, along with charging outlets and even a minibar. There's a door to close off the apartment from the rest of first class, though part of it is perforated so that cabin crew can check in on passengers without disturbing them.

It may sound like aircraft paradise, but The Residence takes it to the next level, and it's unique in commercial travel. It offers a sprawling 125 square feet and a total of three rooms. The space is meant for up to two guests, with a bedroom, a living room, and a private bathroom with a shower. At the time of writing, The Residence is only available on Etihad Airbus A380 flights between Abu Dhabi, London, New York, and Paris.