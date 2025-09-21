Ryobi Is Adding New Auger-Propelled Snow Blowers To Its Permanent Lineup
Ryobi has introduced three new auger-propelled snow blowers to its permanent product lineup, just in time for winter weather. The new models include two 40-volt units available in 21-inch and 18-inch variants, as well as a new 18-volt model. They're all designed to at least rival and at best exceed the performance of rival gas-powered snow blowers on the market.
Each of the three models is powered by a brushless motor in conjunction with Ryobi's long-lasting lithium battery power. (The 40V units are compatible with batteries from more than 85 other products in the 40V line, while the 18V blower's batteries work with more than 300 tools in the ONE+ family.) You also get variable-speed augers, 180-degree directional chutes, and LED headlight bars for those early morning or late evening snow-blowing sessions (as one does). All models also come with folding handles for easier storage when the weather warms back up and your snowblower is no longer needed.
The lineup includes two new 40V snow blowers
The largest of the new releases is the 40V HP Brushless 21-inch Single-Stage Auger-Propelled Snow Blower, which is comparable in performance to a 208cc gas snow blower. Featuring a 21-inch clearing width and an 11.5-inch clearing depth, the blower can clear as many as 25 car spaces using two 8Ah batteries. It can throw snow up to 35 feet while its auger propulsion helps pull the machine forward. The tool-only model retails for $599, while the kit, which includes two batteries and a charger, sells for $799 at Home Depot.
For those who don't have 25 parking spots to clear, Ryobi also has a slightly smaller snow blower that's still just as mighty. The new 40V HP Brushless 18-inch Single-Stage Auger-Propelled Snow Blower delivers power on the same level as a 123cc gas blower and gives you an 18-inch clearing width and a 12.5-inch depth. It'll clear up to 20 car spaces with the included 8Ah battery or up to 30 with a 12Ah battery. Snow gets thrown up to 25 feet by this model, which is at Home Depot for $499 with the battery and charger.
Ryobi also introduced a new 18V ONE+ snow blower
The third new release is Ryobi's 18V ONE+ HP Brushless 18-inch Single-Stage Snow Blower. Like the mid-sized 40V unit, this model also performs like a 123cc gas snow blower — just under the umbrella of its widely adopted 18V ONE+ system instead. With an 18-inch clearing width and 13-inch depth, it can clear up to 15 car spaces using the two 6Ah batteries included in the $499 kit on Ryobi's site. The dual active battery ports make sure both batteries work at once to maximize power. (This 18V model is only backed by a three-year warranty, while the 40V models come with five-year coverage.)
These three new offerings join Ryobi's growing line of snow-clearing tools, including the 40V and 18V ONE+ electric snow shovel and the 40V Whisper Series Snow Blowers. The biggest distinguishing factor between these new blowers and the Whisper Series one? The former is single-stage, while the latter is two-stage. What's more, the Whisper Series helps you work quietly. Differences aside, all give you clean and convenient electric power over gas.