Ryobi Is Adding New Auger-Propelled Snow Blowers To Its Permanent Lineup

Ryobi has introduced three new auger-propelled snow blowers to its permanent product lineup, just in time for winter weather. The new models include two 40-volt units available in 21-inch and 18-inch variants, as well as a new 18-volt model. They're all designed to at least rival and at best exceed the performance of rival gas-powered snow blowers on the market.

Each of the three models is powered by a brushless motor in conjunction with Ryobi's long-lasting lithium battery power. (The 40V units are compatible with batteries from more than 85 other products in the 40V line, while the 18V blower's batteries work with more than 300 tools in the ONE+ family.) You also get variable-speed augers, 180-degree directional chutes, and LED headlight bars for those early morning or late evening snow-blowing sessions (as one does). All models also come with folding handles for easier storage when the weather warms back up and your snowblower is no longer needed.